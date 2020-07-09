CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Board of Directors met via the ZOOM platform on Friday morning, June 5, to discuss the latest updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services, to guide member schools regarding summer activities.
Effective June 15, the NCHSAA will lift the current Dead Period, provided each Local Education Agency (LEA) gives it's okay and permission to do so. It is to be understood that Superintendents and local Boards of Education control when they will allow activities to resume in athletic facilities and venues.
The NCHSAA Staff has been working closely with the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) on recommendations for member schools regarding summer activities that align with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) directives. The guidance utilizes a phased approach for NCHSAA athletes and is intended to help school administrators, coaches, parents, students, and communities navigate a gradual reopening of high school athletic activities.
The health and safety measures outlined in this plan were formed utilizing the Center for Disease Control, DHHS, and NCHSAA information at this time. It is recognized, however, that the information and circumstances concerning COVID-19 remain fluid and variable. Therefore, these guidelines are subject to change in conjunction with new knowledge of COVID-19 or changing social conditions.
Phase One contains a set of General Requirements that apply across all sports, with specific requirements for each sport. Guidance for Phases Two and Three will be distributed in the coming weeks in consultation with state leaders.
Players, coaches and staff are required to complete a variety of forms.
COVID-19 Information and Forms
• Physical Examination Form – dated on or after March 1, 2019
• Initial Screening Form – must be signed prior to beginning summer workout
• Return to Play Form – after a negative COVID-19 test result
• Return to Play Form – after a positive COVID-19 test result
• Daily Monitoring Form – available for school administrators and coaches in
In addition to approving these guidelines, the NCHSAA Board of Directors kept in place the June 29 – July 5 Dead Period. However, for this summer only, Board Members approved the elimination of the NCHSAA Dead Period scheduled for the week of the NC Coaches Association Clinic, Monday, July 20 – July 26. Schools and coaches are reminded that, per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer activities must not be required and cannot be a prerequisite for “making” a team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.