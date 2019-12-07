NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) finalized the 2019 NCHSAA football state championship schedule and times for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Below is a schedule and reminder about the football championship press conference and information schedule which will be held on Monday, Dec. 9.

Brooks Field at Wallace-Wade Stadium (Duke University)

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

1A State Championship

No. 4 Northampton High School (11-3) vs. No. 1 Robbinsville High School (14-0)

Game Time: 3 p.m.

1AA State Championship

No. 1 Tarboro High School (14-0) vs. No. 1 East Surry High School (14-0)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

BB&T Field (Wake Forest University)

Saturday, December 14, 2019

2A State Championship

No. 3 Northeastern High School (12-3) vs. No. 2 Reidsville High School (14-1)

Game Time: 3 p.m.

2AA State Championship

No. 7 Salisbury High School (13-2) vs. No. 1 Shelby High School (13-1)

Game Time: 11:00 a.m.

Carter-Finley Stadium (North Carolina State University)

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

3A State Championship

No. 1 Southern Nash High School (15-0) vs. No. 5 Charlotte Catholic High School (11-3)

Game Time: 3:00 p.m.

3AA State Championship

No. 1 Lee County High School (14-0) vs No. 1 Weddington High School (15-0)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

Kenan Stadium (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

4A State Championship

No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons High School (12-2) vs. No. 2 East Forsyth High School (11-2)

Game Time: 11 a.m.

4AA State Championship

No. 2 Leesville Road High School (13-0) vs. No. 10 Zebulon B. Vance High School (12-2)

Game Time: 3 p.m.

2019 Football State Championship Press Conference (Monday, Dec. 9, 2019)

An Information session/press conference for all State Championship Finalists will be held on Monday, Dec., 2019 on the first floor of Vaughn Towers at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

8:30 a.m. Registration begins

9:30 a.m. Press Conference begins

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

