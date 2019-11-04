CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) finalized and released the playoff brackets for the 2019 men’s soccer championships. The tournament will have four classifications of play with six playoff rounds each. The 1A and 4A brackets will field a complement of 48 teams each with 2A and 3A brackets fielding 64 teams each.
Play is scheduled to begin with games at the higher seed through the first five rounds beginning with first round contests on Nov. 6. The Second round is scheduled for Nov. 9, the third round is slated for Nov. 13, fourth round games are set for Nov. 16 and the regional finals are planned for Nov. 19.
McMichael is the only team in the county to make the post season field. They earned a No. 10 seed and will host No. 23 Clinton on Nov. 6.
The state championship matches will be contested on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, November 23rd in Raleigh at NC State University’s Dail Soccer Field. The schedule will be announced at a later date. Tickets to the championships are $10 at the gate, or digital tickets can be purchased in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan.
The 2019 NCHSAA men’s soccer championships will be broadcast live via web stream on the NFHS Network. The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service. Fans can pay $10.95 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription with the ability to cancel at any time. You can find more information on upcoming events and subscriptions by visiting NFHSNetwork.com.
1A Men’s Soccer Championship First Round Pairings
East
No. 1 Franklin Academy (20-2-0), BYE
No. 16 Falls Lake Academy (12-11-0) vs. No. 17 Henderson Collegiate (10-11-0)
No. 8 Cape Hatteras (7-6-0), BYE
No. 9 Voyager Academy (18-7-0) vs. No. 24 East Columbus (6-14-0)
No. 5 Manteo (11-7-0), BYE
No. 12 Research Triangle (14-7-0) vs. No. 21 Tarboro (8-6-1)
No. 4 Southside (19-1-0), BYE
No. 13 Rosewood (9-10-1) vs. No. 20 Ocracoke (3-1-0)
No. 3 Raleigh Charter (16-3-0), BYE
No. 14 Vance Charter (13-5-0) vs. No. 19 East Wake Academy (9-11-0)
No. 6 Hobbton (19-2-1), BYE
No. 11 Camden County (10-5-3) vs. No. 22 Lakewood (9-9-1)
No. 7 Wilson Prep (5-3-2), BYE
No. 10 North Moore (11-5-1) vs. No. 23 East Carteret (5-11-0)
No. 2 Granville Central (17-1-0), BYE
No. 15 John A. Holmes (13-7-1) vs. No. 18 Woods Charter (10-8-0)
West
No. 1 Polk County (19-2-0), BYE
No. 16 Union Academy (9-9-0) vs. No. 17 Langtree Charter (12-10-1)
No. 8 Community School of Davidson (16-3-0), BYE
No. 9 Thomas Jefferson (13-3-0) vs. No. 24 Queens Grant (8-15-0)
No. 5 Christ the King (15-5-1), BYE
No. 12 Uwharrie Charter (11-3-0) vs. No. 21 Albemarle (8-8-0)
No. 4 Pine Lake Prep (16-4-2), BYE
No. 13 Lincoln Charter (13-8-1) vs. No. 20 Highlands (9-8-2)
No. 3 Gray Stone Day (17-2-1), BYE
No. 14 Highland Tech (11-7-2) vs. No. 19 Avery County (8-8-3)
No. 6 Starmount (15-5-2), BYE
No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (10-5-3) vs. No. 22 Piedmont Community (8-10-0)
No. 7 Hayesville (9-1-0), BYE
No. 10 Swain County (10-8-3) vs. No. 23 Blue Ridge (9-9-0)
No. 2 Mount Airy (20-1-0), BYE
No. 15 Mountain Island Charter (11-10-0) vs. No. 18 East Surry (8-8-1)
2A Men’s Soccer Championship First Round Pairings
East
No. 1 Ledford (20-1-1) vs. No. 32 North Pitt (10-9-1)
No. 16 Greene Central (18-3-0) vs. No. 17 Croatan (13-5-2)
No. 8 North Johnston (16-5-2) vs. No. 25 North Lenoir (12-6-1)
No. 9 East Bladen (15-3-1) vs. No. 24 Northeastern (11-7-1)
No. 5 Dixon (19-1-1) vs. No. 28 Richlands (12-7-1)
No. 12 Durham School of the Arts (16-4-2) vs. No. 21 Spring Creek (17-3-0)
No. 13 Currituck County (10-4-4) vs. No. 20 Whiteville (11-7-1)
No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill (18-4-0) vs. No. 29 Graham (9-10-1)
No. 3 First Flight (14-3-0) vs. No. 30 Bunn (9-6-0)
No. 14 James Kenan (17-4-0) vs. No. 19 Jordan-Matthews (10-9-0)
No. 6 Washington (15-2-2) vs. No. 27 East Duplin (8-10-1)
No. 11 Roanoke Rapids (11-5-1) vs. No. 22 NC School of Science & Math (13-4-0)
No. 7 Wheatmore (14-3-0) vs. No. 26 Walkertown (16-8-0)
No. 10 McMichael (13-6-0) vs. No. 23 Clinton (11-8-2)
No. 15 Thomasville (14-6-1) vs. No. 18 Beddingfield (11-5-2)
No. 2 Carrboro (19-2-1) vs. No. 31 Eastern Randolph (8-7-0)
West
No. 1 East Lincoln (22-0-0) vs. No. 32 Wilkes Central (10-11-0)
No. 16 West Caldwell (13-5-2) vs. No. 17 North Davidson (13-8-0)
No. 8 Madison (11-5-3) vs. No. 25 Atkins (15-8-1)
No. 9 Newton-Conover (17-3-1) vs. No. 24 West Iredell (10-9-2)
No. 5 North Forsyth (15-5-0) vs. No. 28 Bandys (8-13-0)
No. 12 Surry Central (14-8-1) vs. No. 21 Oak Grove (12-9-1)
No. 13 Hendersonville (12-8-1) vs. No. 20 Forbush (16-7-1)
No. 4 Shelby (19-0-2) vs. No. 29 East Henderson (9-7-1)
No. 3 Forest Hills (20-3-0) vs. No. 30 Franklin (12-9-0)
No. 14 Salisbury (15-7-0) vs. No. 19 Lincolnton (12-7-0)
No. 6 Smoky Mountain (17-5-1) vs. No. 27 Carver (8-8-1)
No. 11 South Point (14-5-1) vs. No. 22 R-S Central (16-4-0)
No. 7 Ashe County (12-9-0) vs. No. 26 West Davidson (10-10-0)
No. 10 Fred T. Foard (15-4-5) vs. No. 23 South Rowan (13-10-0)
No. 15 West Stanly (10-11-0) vs. No. 18 North Lenoir (13-8-2)
No. 2 Hibriten (21-1-2) vs. No. 31 Lake Norman Charter (6-13-0)
3A Men’s Soccer Championship First Round Pairings
East
No. 1 Jacksonville (16-1-1) vs. No. 32 North Brunswick (8-9-3)
No. 16 Triton (12-8-2) vs. No. 17 Terry Sanford (14-7-1)
No. 8 Southern Lee (14-3-2) vs. No. 25 Rocky Mount (13-5-2)
No. 9 J.H. Rose (12-7-2) vs. No. 24 D.H. Conley (10-6-3)
No. 5 New Hanover (15-4-3) vs. No. 28 South Johnston (13-7-1)
No. 12 West Johnston (18-4-0) vs. No. 21 Western Alamance (15-5-2)
No. 13 Swansboro (10-9-2) vs. No. 20 White Oak (9-7-2)
No. 4 Clayton (15-5-2) vs. No. 29 Dudley (9-9-2)
No. 3 Williams (20-3-0) vs. No. 30 Union Pines (13-8-2)
No. 14 Franklinton (19-5-1) vs. No. 19 Southern Nash (16-4-2)
No. 6 Northern Guilford (19-3-1) vs. No. 27 Southern Alamance (9-8-0)
No. 11 East Chapel Hill (14-6-3) vs. No. 22 Cleveland (11-6-2)
No. 7 Fike (15-4-1) vs. No. 26 Northwood (11-9-1)
No. 10 Gray’s Creek (18-5-0) vs. No. 23 Asheboro (8-5-3)
No. 15 Eastern Alamance (13-6-0) vs. No. 18 Northern Durham (14-6-2)
No. 2 Chapel Hill (17-4-1) vs. No. 31 East Wake (9-8-1)
West
No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (20-0-2) vs. No. 32 Tuscola (10-11-1)
No. 16 Asheville (17-5-1) vs. No. 17 Parkland (10-6-0)
No. 8 Mount Tabor (14-4-2) vs. No. 25 Alexander Central (11-9-2)
No. 9 A.L. Brown (19-3-1) vs. No. 24 Weddington (8-10-2)
No. 5 South Iredell (17-2-2) vs. No. 28 Erwin (10-12-1)
No. 12 Hickory (15-5-3) vs. No. 21 Enka (14-9-0)
No. 13 Southwestern Randolph (13-4-1) vs. No. 20 Cuthbertson (11-8-1)
No. 4 Southwest Guilford (16-5-3) vs. No. 29 Northwest Cabarrus (6-11-0)
No. 3 T.C. Roberson (18-2-0) vs. No. 30 Montgomery Central (13-7-1)
No. 14 Statesville (11-7-2) vs. No. 19 Western Guilford (14-6-2)
No. 6 Watauga (15-5-1) vs. No. 27 Monroe (12-10-0)
No. 11 Marvin Ridge (14-4-1) vs. No. 22 J.M. Robinson (10-9-2)
No. 7 Forestview (13-4-2) vs. No. 26 Central Cabarrus (10-11-0)
No. 10 A.C. Reynolds (18-3-0) vs. No. 23 Parkwood (11-8-1)
No. 15 Ashbrook (11-3-3) vs. No. 18 North Iredell (17-4-1)
No. 2 Concord (21-1-2) vs. No. 31 St. Stephens (7-10-2)
4A Men’s Soccer Championship First Round Pairings
East
No. 1 Holly Springs (19-2-1), BYE
No. 16 Apex (9-7-2) vs. No. 17 Laney (13-9-0)
No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons (18-3-3), BYE
No. 9 Panther Creek (17-2-1) vs. No. 24 Wakefield (8-14-2)
No. 5 South Central (19-1-3), BYE
No. 12 New Bern (14-7-0) vs. No. 21 Ashley (11-7-3)
No. 4 Leesville Road (13-6-4), BYE
No. 13 Sanderson (17-6-0) vs. No. 20 Athens Drive (10-10-2)
No. 3 Cary (17-3-2), BYE
No. 14 Broughton (12-8-1) vs. No. 19 Green Hope (10-11-2)
No. 6 Hoggard (15-5-0), BYE
No. 11 Heritage (15-5-3) vs. No. 22 Millbrook (8-10-3)
No. 7 Pine Forest (15-7-1), BYE
No. 10 Apex Friendship (16-4-2) vs. 23 Jordan (8-11-2)
No. 2 Wake Forest (16-1-2), BYE
No. 15 Middle Creek (10-6-2) vs. No. 18 Enloe (10-9-0)
West
No. 1 R.J. Reynolds (15-2-1), BYE
No. 16 Ardrey Kell (12-5-3) vs. No. 17 Butler (15-7-0)
No. 8 West Forsyth (17-4-1), BYE
No. 9 Providence (15-4-2) vs. No. 24 Mooresville (11-9-1)
No. 5 Hough (18-3-2), BYE
No. 12 Independence (12-8-0) vs. No. 21 Ragsdale (6-9-5)
No. 4 South Mecklenburg (17-3-1), BYE
No. 13 Lake Norman (11-8-2) vs. No. 20 Reagan (8-13-2)
No. 3 Myers Park (15-3-1), BYE
No. 14 East Forsyth (12-8-0) vs. No. 19 Hickory Ridge (12-9-0)
No. 6 Pinecrest (22-2-0), BYE
No. 11 Hoke County (21-4-0) vs. No. 22 East Mecklenburg (11-9-0)
No. 7 South Caldwell (11-7-0), BYE
No. 10 Page (8-6-5) vs. No. 23 Mallard Creek (11-6-2)
No. 2 Northwest Guilford (18-2-2), BYE
No. 15 Glenn (10-8-3) vs. No. 18 Porter Ridge (14-8-1)
