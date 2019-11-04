CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) finalized and released the playoff brackets for the 2019 men’s soccer championships. The tournament will have four classifications of play with six playoff rounds each. The 1A and 4A brackets will field a complement of 48 teams each with 2A and 3A brackets fielding 64 teams each.

Play is scheduled to begin with games at the higher seed through the first five rounds beginning with first round contests on Nov. 6. The Second round is scheduled for Nov. 9, the third round is slated for Nov. 13, fourth round games are set for Nov. 16 and the regional finals are planned for Nov. 19.

McMichael is the only team in the county to make the post season field. They earned a No. 10 seed and will host No. 23 Clinton on Nov. 6.

The state championship matches will be contested on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, November 23rd in Raleigh at NC State University’s Dail Soccer Field. The schedule will be announced at a later date. Tickets to the championships are $10 at the gate, or digital tickets can be purchased in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan.

The 2019 NCHSAA men’s soccer championships will be broadcast live via web stream on the NFHS Network. The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service. Fans can pay $10.95 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription with the ability to cancel at any time. You can find more information on upcoming events and subscriptions by visiting NFHSNetwork.com.

1A Men’s Soccer Championship First Round Pairings

East

No. 1 Franklin Academy (20-2-0), BYE

No. 16 Falls Lake Academy (12-11-0) vs. No. 17 Henderson Collegiate (10-11-0)

No. 8 Cape Hatteras (7-6-0), BYE

No. 9 Voyager Academy (18-7-0) vs. No. 24 East Columbus (6-14-0)

No. 5 Manteo (11-7-0), BYE

No. 12 Research Triangle (14-7-0) vs. No. 21 Tarboro (8-6-1)

No. 4 Southside (19-1-0), BYE

No. 13 Rosewood (9-10-1) vs. No. 20 Ocracoke (3-1-0)

No. 3 Raleigh Charter (16-3-0), BYE

No. 14 Vance Charter (13-5-0) vs. No. 19 East Wake Academy (9-11-0)

No. 6 Hobbton (19-2-1), BYE

No. 11 Camden County (10-5-3) vs. No. 22 Lakewood (9-9-1)

No. 7 Wilson Prep (5-3-2), BYE

No. 10 North Moore (11-5-1) vs. No. 23 East Carteret (5-11-0)

No. 2 Granville Central (17-1-0), BYE

No. 15 John A. Holmes (13-7-1) vs. No. 18 Woods Charter (10-8-0)

West

No. 1 Polk County (19-2-0), BYE

No. 16 Union Academy (9-9-0) vs. No. 17 Langtree Charter (12-10-1)

No. 8 Community School of Davidson (16-3-0), BYE

No. 9 Thomas Jefferson (13-3-0) vs. No. 24 Queens Grant (8-15-0)

No. 5 Christ the King (15-5-1), BYE

No. 12 Uwharrie Charter (11-3-0) vs. No. 21 Albemarle (8-8-0)

No. 4 Pine Lake Prep (16-4-2), BYE

No. 13 Lincoln Charter (13-8-1) vs. No. 20 Highlands (9-8-2)

No. 3 Gray Stone Day (17-2-1), BYE

No. 14 Highland Tech (11-7-2) vs. No. 19 Avery County (8-8-3)

No. 6 Starmount (15-5-2), BYE

No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (10-5-3) vs. No. 22 Piedmont Community (8-10-0)

No. 7 Hayesville (9-1-0), BYE

No. 10 Swain County (10-8-3) vs. No. 23 Blue Ridge (9-9-0)

No. 2 Mount Airy (20-1-0), BYE

No. 15 Mountain Island Charter (11-10-0) vs. No. 18 East Surry (8-8-1)

2A Men’s Soccer Championship First Round Pairings

East

No. 1 Ledford (20-1-1) vs. No. 32 North Pitt (10-9-1)

No. 16 Greene Central (18-3-0) vs. No. 17 Croatan (13-5-2)

No. 8 North Johnston (16-5-2) vs. No. 25 North Lenoir (12-6-1)

No. 9 East Bladen (15-3-1) vs. No. 24 Northeastern (11-7-1)

No. 5 Dixon (19-1-1) vs. No. 28 Richlands (12-7-1)

No. 12 Durham School of the Arts (16-4-2) vs. No. 21 Spring Creek (17-3-0)

No. 13 Currituck County (10-4-4) vs. No. 20 Whiteville (11-7-1)

No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill (18-4-0) vs. No. 29 Graham (9-10-1)

No. 3 First Flight (14-3-0) vs. No. 30 Bunn (9-6-0)

No. 14 James Kenan (17-4-0) vs. No. 19 Jordan-Matthews (10-9-0)

No. 6 Washington (15-2-2) vs. No. 27 East Duplin (8-10-1)

No. 11 Roanoke Rapids (11-5-1) vs. No. 22 NC School of Science & Math (13-4-0)

No. 7 Wheatmore (14-3-0) vs. No. 26 Walkertown (16-8-0)

No. 10 McMichael (13-6-0) vs. No. 23 Clinton (11-8-2)

No. 15 Thomasville (14-6-1) vs. No. 18 Beddingfield (11-5-2)

No. 2 Carrboro (19-2-1) vs. No. 31 Eastern Randolph (8-7-0)

West

No. 1 East Lincoln (22-0-0) vs. No. 32 Wilkes Central (10-11-0)

No. 16 West Caldwell (13-5-2) vs. No. 17 North Davidson (13-8-0)

No. 8 Madison (11-5-3) vs. No. 25 Atkins (15-8-1)

No. 9 Newton-Conover (17-3-1) vs. No. 24 West Iredell (10-9-2)

No. 5 North Forsyth (15-5-0) vs. No. 28 Bandys (8-13-0)

No. 12 Surry Central (14-8-1) vs. No. 21 Oak Grove (12-9-1)

No. 13 Hendersonville (12-8-1) vs. No. 20 Forbush (16-7-1)

No. 4 Shelby (19-0-2) vs. No. 29 East Henderson (9-7-1)

No. 3 Forest Hills (20-3-0) vs. No. 30 Franklin (12-9-0)

No. 14 Salisbury (15-7-0) vs. No. 19 Lincolnton (12-7-0)

No. 6 Smoky Mountain (17-5-1) vs. No. 27 Carver (8-8-1)

No. 11 South Point (14-5-1) vs. No. 22 R-S Central (16-4-0)

No. 7 Ashe County (12-9-0) vs. No. 26 West Davidson (10-10-0)

No. 10 Fred T. Foard (15-4-5) vs. No. 23 South Rowan (13-10-0)

No. 15 West Stanly (10-11-0) vs. No. 18 North Lenoir (13-8-2)

No. 2 Hibriten (21-1-2) vs. No. 31 Lake Norman Charter (6-13-0)

3A Men’s Soccer Championship First Round Pairings

East

No. 1 Jacksonville (16-1-1) vs. No. 32 North Brunswick (8-9-3)

No. 16 Triton (12-8-2) vs. No. 17 Terry Sanford (14-7-1)

No. 8 Southern Lee (14-3-2) vs. No. 25 Rocky Mount (13-5-2)

No. 9 J.H. Rose (12-7-2) vs. No. 24 D.H. Conley (10-6-3)

No. 5 New Hanover (15-4-3) vs. No. 28 South Johnston (13-7-1)

No. 12 West Johnston (18-4-0) vs. No. 21 Western Alamance (15-5-2)

No. 13 Swansboro (10-9-2) vs. No. 20 White Oak (9-7-2)

No. 4 Clayton (15-5-2) vs. No. 29 Dudley (9-9-2)

No. 3 Williams (20-3-0) vs. No. 30 Union Pines (13-8-2)

No. 14 Franklinton (19-5-1) vs. No. 19 Southern Nash (16-4-2)

No. 6 Northern Guilford (19-3-1) vs. No. 27 Southern Alamance (9-8-0)

No. 11 East Chapel Hill (14-6-3) vs. No. 22 Cleveland (11-6-2)

No. 7 Fike (15-4-1) vs. No. 26 Northwood (11-9-1)

No. 10 Gray’s Creek (18-5-0) vs. No. 23 Asheboro (8-5-3)

No. 15 Eastern Alamance (13-6-0) vs. No. 18 Northern Durham (14-6-2)

No. 2 Chapel Hill (17-4-1) vs. No. 31 East Wake (9-8-1)

West

No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (20-0-2) vs. No. 32 Tuscola (10-11-1)

No. 16 Asheville (17-5-1) vs. No. 17 Parkland (10-6-0)

No. 8 Mount Tabor (14-4-2) vs. No. 25 Alexander Central (11-9-2)

No. 9 A.L. Brown (19-3-1) vs. No. 24 Weddington (8-10-2)

No. 5 South Iredell (17-2-2) vs. No. 28 Erwin (10-12-1)

No. 12 Hickory (15-5-3) vs. No. 21 Enka (14-9-0)

No. 13 Southwestern Randolph (13-4-1) vs. No. 20 Cuthbertson (11-8-1)

No. 4 Southwest Guilford (16-5-3) vs. No. 29 Northwest Cabarrus (6-11-0)

No. 3 T.C. Roberson (18-2-0) vs. No. 30 Montgomery Central (13-7-1)

No. 14 Statesville (11-7-2) vs. No. 19 Western Guilford (14-6-2)

No. 6 Watauga (15-5-1) vs. No. 27 Monroe (12-10-0)

No. 11 Marvin Ridge (14-4-1) vs. No. 22 J.M. Robinson (10-9-2)

No. 7 Forestview (13-4-2) vs. No. 26 Central Cabarrus (10-11-0)

No. 10 A.C. Reynolds (18-3-0) vs. No. 23 Parkwood (11-8-1)

No. 15 Ashbrook (11-3-3) vs. No. 18 North Iredell (17-4-1)

No. 2 Concord (21-1-2) vs. No. 31 St. Stephens (7-10-2)

4A Men’s Soccer Championship First Round Pairings

East

No. 1 Holly Springs (19-2-1), BYE

No. 16 Apex (9-7-2) vs. No. 17 Laney (13-9-0)

No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons (18-3-3), BYE

No. 9 Panther Creek (17-2-1) vs. No. 24 Wakefield (8-14-2)

No. 5 South Central (19-1-3), BYE

No. 12 New Bern (14-7-0) vs. No. 21 Ashley (11-7-3)

No. 4 Leesville Road (13-6-4), BYE

No. 13 Sanderson (17-6-0) vs. No. 20 Athens Drive (10-10-2)

No. 3 Cary (17-3-2), BYE

No. 14 Broughton (12-8-1) vs. No. 19 Green Hope (10-11-2)

No. 6 Hoggard (15-5-0), BYE

No. 11 Heritage (15-5-3) vs. No. 22 Millbrook (8-10-3)

No. 7 Pine Forest (15-7-1), BYE

No. 10 Apex Friendship (16-4-2) vs. 23 Jordan (8-11-2)

No. 2 Wake Forest (16-1-2), BYE

No. 15 Middle Creek (10-6-2) vs. No. 18 Enloe (10-9-0)

West

No. 1 R.J. Reynolds (15-2-1), BYE

No. 16 Ardrey Kell (12-5-3) vs. No. 17 Butler (15-7-0)

No. 8 West Forsyth (17-4-1), BYE

No. 9 Providence (15-4-2) vs. No. 24 Mooresville (11-9-1)

No. 5 Hough (18-3-2), BYE

No. 12 Independence (12-8-0) vs. No. 21 Ragsdale (6-9-5)

No. 4 South Mecklenburg (17-3-1), BYE

No. 13 Lake Norman (11-8-2) vs. No. 20 Reagan (8-13-2)

No. 3 Myers Park (15-3-1), BYE

No. 14 East Forsyth (12-8-0) vs. No. 19 Hickory Ridge (12-9-0)

No. 6 Pinecrest (22-2-0), BYE

No. 11 Hoke County (21-4-0) vs. No. 22 East Mecklenburg (11-9-0)

No. 7 South Caldwell (11-7-0), BYE

No. 10 Page (8-6-5) vs. No. 23 Mallard Creek (11-6-2)

No. 2 Northwest Guilford (18-2-2), BYE

No. 15 Glenn (10-8-3) vs. No. 18 Porter Ridge (14-8-1)

