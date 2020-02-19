CHAPEL HILL – Due to the wintry weather forecast to affect the state over the next several days, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has postponed the seeding date for the 2020 men’s and women’s basketball playoffs to Sunday, Feb. 23. This decision was made in an effort to allow systems and conferences that become impacted by the weather to complete tie-breaker or conference tournament games as necessary and able.
Seeding will not begin prior to 1 p.m. on Sunday and finalized brackets can be expected sometime Sunday evening on the NCHSAA website and through a press release to the NCHSAA media email list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.