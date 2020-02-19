nchsaa_logo
CHAPEL HILL – Due to the wintry weather forecast to affect the state over the next several days, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has postponed the seeding date for the 2020 men’s and women’s basketball playoffs to Sunday, Feb. 23. This decision was made in an effort to allow systems and conferences that become impacted by the weather to complete tie-breaker or conference tournament games as necessary and able.

Seeding will not begin prior to 1 p.m. on Sunday and finalized brackets can be expected sometime Sunday evening on the NCHSAA website and through a press release to the NCHSAA media email list.

