CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association recently announced the winner of the Male and Female Athletes of the Year for the 2019-2020 School Year. The award is in its 35th year and winners receive the Pat Best Memorial Trophy.
This year’s Female Athlete of the Year is Morgan Smalls from Panther Creek and the Male Athlete of the Year is Jefferson Boaz from East Surry. The winners, finalists and semifinalists were chosen from nominations received from coaches, media and school administrators.
Jefferson Boaz – East Surry High School
Boaz led the East Surry Cardinals to the school’s first football state championship in spectacular fashion, defeating Tarboro 56-28 while setting a new state championship game neutral site records for most passing yards, most completions and most touchdown passes. Boaz completed 33 of 42 passes for 478 yards and seven touchdowns in the game and was selected as the 1AA Championship Most Valuable Player. For the season, the quarterback threw for 4,615 yards, which was sixth in the nation according to MaxPreps.com, and 65 touchdowns. Boaz was selected for the 2019 Shrine Bowl, NC Preps All-State, Associated Press NC Offensive Player of the Year, and the 2019 Small School All-American Football Second Team.
For Boaz, his accomplishments did not stop on the gridiron, he led the Cardinals basketball team to an 18-7 record, averaging 23.9 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per contest. He is East Surry’s All-Time leading scorer and was the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year, earning the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s District 11 Player of the Year honors. In the COVID-19 shortened baseball season, Boaz had started the year 2-0 as a pitcher without allowing an earned run while striking out 13 in just eight innings of work. He is committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to continue his football and academic
Morgan Smalls – Panther Creek
Smalls is an elite level track and field athlete, leading the Panther Creek women’s track teams to a pair of NCHSAA Outdoor state championships as well as an Indoor state title in 2020. She was the 4A State Indoor Meet MVP for the second year in a row, winning the Long Jump, Triple Jump and High Jump events for the second straight year. Smalls has the NCHSAA State record in all three indoor jumping events and the outdoor high jump. She has won 13 individual state championships and three State Meet MVP awards during her career, cut short by the spring season’s COVID-19 cancelation.
Smalls was the first female athlete to clear 6’0” in the high jump at an NCHSAA State Championship meet, clearing 6’0.25” at the 2018 4A Outdoor Meet before clearing 6’1” at the 2019 4A Indoor Meet. Outside of NCHSAA competition, she has continued her impressive performances. Smalls is also a 6-time New Balance All-American and won the indoor and outdoor New Balance Nationals Championship last year. She represented Team USA at the 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, placing 10th in high jump. Smalls will attend the University of Southern California to continue her academic and athletic career.
