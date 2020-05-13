GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Coaches Association released the East-West All-Star rosters for both the boys and girls basketball last Saturday afternoon. There are ten players on the East and West teams for both boys and girls basketball, led by a head coach and an assistant coach.
Laney's Eric Davis will serve as the head coach of the East boys team. Davis will be assisted by Riverside-Martin's Bobby Williams. Statesville coach Sonny Scholfield will serve as the head coach of the West boys team and Billy Martin of R.J. Reynolds will be the assistant coach.
On the girls' side, South Lenoir's Don Mooring will be the East head coach and will be assisted by Andrew Gurley of Croatan. West Caldwell's Brad Mangum will be the head coach of the West team. Southern Alamance's Amy Sarratt will be the assistant coach on the West girls team.
The basketball all-star games are scheduled for Monday, July 20, at the Greensboro Coliseum. The girls game is slated for 6 p.m., with the boys game following at approximately 8 p.m.
The game features some of the top seniors from the east against their counterparts from the west. Seniors must be nominated by their coach for the game. Selections are made by the all-star game coaching staff.
Last year, the East girls edged the West 81-78 while the West boys dominated the East 119-80.
All-Star Week coincides with the annual NCCA Coaches Clinic. The week also includes all-star games in boys and girls soccer, as well as football. The soccer games will be played on July 21 with football on July 22. Rosters for the other all-star games have already been released.
As of now, the coaches clinic and all-star week festivities are still on as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.
2020 Boys Basketball All-Stars Rosters
East Team
Dylan Blake (First Flight)
JaJuan Carr (Pender)
Ricky Council IV (Southern Durham)
Nick Farrar (Apex Friendship)
Brandon Johnson (Rolesville)
Chris Nobles (Garner)
Jadyn Parker (West Brunswick)
Keishon Porter (SouthWest Edgecombe)
Samage Teel (Farmville Central)
Justin Wright (Farmville Central)
West Team
Ahmil Flowers (Grimsley)
Bailey Gentile (Cox Mill)
Chris Hampton (Northwest Guilford)
Lane Harrill (Cherryville)
Avery Keller (Hibriten)
Justin Kuthan (East Lincoln)
Jalen McAfee (Northwood)
Wesley Poindexter (Cox Mill)
Aaron Ross (Northwood)
Isaac Spainhour (West Stokes)
2020 Girls Basketball All-Stars Rosters
East Team
Faith Blackstone (Hillside)
Makayla Everette (Beddingfield)
Faith Francis (Westover)
Kelly Hagerty (Croatan)
Jamia Hazell (Southeast Raleigh)
Sheriece Jones (Kinston)
Hanna Malik (Athens Drive)
Mia Seemadray (Ashley)
Skylah Travis (Weldon)
Kennedy Todd-Williams (Jacksonville)
West Team
Nevaeh Brown (Mallard Creek)
Jacee Busick (Glenn)
Brooke Byrd (Watauga)
Chyna Cornwell (Newton-Conover)
Blaikley Crooks (Freedom)
Anniya Finger (Hopewell)
Josie Hise (Freedom)
Nikya Lynch (R-S Central)
Evan Miller (Ardrey Kell)
Kennedi Simmons (Southeast Guilford)
