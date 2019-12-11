EDEN — Morehead came out of the gate strong and never let up, as they rolled to a dominant 79-55 win over Mid-State 3A Conference foe Person County Tuesday night.
Thanks to back-to-back money plays by senior Shy Lampkin, beginning with a corner 3-point basket, followed by a steal that culminated with a right hand jam on the opposite end of the floor right in front of the student section, the Panthers were off to the races as they built a 9-2 lead at the 4:15 mark of the first period.
The Rockets would finally get things going offensively though, as they cut it to 12-8 heading into the second quarter of play.
MHS hit the gas once again however after a brief run followed by Blake Byrd’s perimeter trey which bumped it back up to a 10 point lead. Near the midway point of the second quarter, Javen Chandler hit another 3 off of the glass. It didn’t seem like a called shot, but the bank was open nonetheless, as the Panthers closed out the half strong with a 37-20 advantage.
Morehead would start to pull away in the first two minutes of the third quarter, thanks to back-to-back 3-point baskets by Lampkin which put them up 50-24.
Later, a give-and-go off of an assist from Lampkin to Byrd, during yet another fast break opportunity, extended the lead to 60-35 with just under a minute to play in the third.
Byrd would hit one more jumper at the buzzer to give his team a 25 point advantage heading into the final period of play. The lead swelled to as many as 31 when Dominique Dalton dropped a 3-pointer as the Panthers closed out the programs fourth-consecutive win to begin the 2019-2020 campaign.
Morehead showcased their offensive muscle on the night as four players scored in double figures. Javen Chandler led the way with 18 points and Lampkin was right on his heels with 15, which included a trio of 3-point baskets. Both Byrd and Allen each chipped in 10 points to help MHS secure the win.
Considering the Panthers have so many, capable shooters, getting touches can sometimes be an issue, but Lampkin insisted that is not the case with this team.
“No – we had that problem last year, but coach always says if someone gets hot, keep feeding them and just try to find the best matchups that we can. Like tonight, we found Kenyan in the post – and everybody touches the ball a little bit. It’s fun. It’s a family around here,” he said.
The senior believes his team’s success thus far can be directly attributed to the work they have all put in over the course of the last year.
“We stay in the gym a lot. Coach (Damien Price) always preaches that we need to spend a lot of time in there every day and get some shots up — even if it is on Saturday — we try to get in there in the morning. We’ve got this little facility — it’s called 4 Kids Sports. The owner has been really cool and lets us use it a lot. It’s got a shooting machine and we work on ball handling, and its good facility,” Lampkin said.
With the loss, Person dropped to 0-1 in conference play and is 1-5 through their first six games.
Morehead (4-0) will host Montgomery Central on Friday and has a home rematch with Magna Vista next Tuesday.
BOX SCORE
M 12 25 25 17 79
P 8 13 15 20 55
