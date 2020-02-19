Weather Alert

...SNOW ON THURSDAY... ..LOW PRESSURE TRACKING FROM THE NORTHERN GULF OF MEXICO TO THE SOUTHEAST COAST WILL BRING SNOW TO NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHERN VIRGINIA ON THURSDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...ROCKINGHAM AND CASWELL COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&