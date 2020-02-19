GREENSBORO — Dominance on the boards and second chance scoring opportunities helped No. 3 seed Morehead roll to an impressive 77-57 win over No. 7 Northeast Guilford in the semi-final round of the Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference tournament Tuesday night.
The Panthers put together a nice 7-0 run to begin the game, but the Rams were able to whittle the lead down, then a hook shot in the lane by Kyric Lewis cut it to 12-10 to make it a one possession game with under three minutes to go in the opening frame.
Ultimately bookend 3-pointers — one by Shy Lampkin in the first minute of the game, and another triple by Jordan Sharpe with less than a minute to play — along with scores by Blake Byrd, Kenyan Allen and Jevon Chandler sandwiched in between, helped MHS close out the first quarter with a 22-12 lead.
Even though the two teams were fairly evenly matched from a size standpoint, ultimately Morehead out-hustled and out-muscled NEG in the paint which proved to be a huge difference in the flow of the game.
That, along with the ramped up defensive intensity, helped the Panthers outscore the Rams 12-6 in the second quarter. Lampkin held the ball for the final shot of the first half and came through in a big way, knocking down a triple to make it a 34-18 to close out the half with the score at 34-18.
That trend continued as everything began to click for Morehead in the third quarter. They were knocking down perimeter jumpers, finishing on second chance opportunities, and the transition game really opened up as the lead grew to as much as 27 points. Ultimately, the Panthers closed out the third period up 56-32.
Northeast Guilford did manage to cut into the lead, but by no significant margin as MHS locked down the victory.
Byrd led Morehead with 22 points, which included four 3-point baskets. Chandler added 14, Lampkin had 11 and Allen chipped in 10. In addition, Sharpe not only had a good game as a lock down defender, but he drained a trio of triples.
The Panthers shot well from the line as well, knocking down 17 of 24 on the night.
Jeremiah Moore was the lone Northeast Guilford player to score in double-figures.
Morehead swept the Rams in regular season play, winning 72-50 on the road on Jan. 7 and also emerged victorious 75-64 on Feb. 4.
Up next: The Panthers (10-4, 19-6) will take on the winner of the No. 1 seed Nighthawks / No. 4 seed Person in the championship round of the Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference tournament Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Northern Guilford. If the game happens to be postponed due to expected winter weather, the game is slated to be played on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE
M 22 12 22 21 77
N 12 6 14 25 57
