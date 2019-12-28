It was a bit of a yin and yang two-game stent with an opening round blowout win over Bethany Community School in the first round, followed by a nail-bitter victory versus Martinsville in the finals Friday night. Nevertheless, Morehead put two more W’s into the win column as the Panthers improved to 9-0 on the season.
Morehead 49, Martinsville 48
Javen Chandler knocked down two of Morehead’s three first quarter 3-pointers and Shytiek Lampkin added three assists against a tenacious Martinsville defense to set the tone as the Panthers closed out the first quarter with a 15-11 advantage.
Martinsville managed to trim the lead in the second period quarter as the Panthers fought to contain the Bulldogs Jaheim Niblett. Kenyan Allen led the Panthers in the second quarter scoring with 6 as MHS uncharacteristically struggled from the perimeter with just 1 for 5 shooting from beyond the arch. Nevertheless, Morehead managed to do enough to take a 26-23 led into the locker room.
The third quarter turned into a seesaw affair as the lead changed hands several times, but two late 3-pointers by Lampkin helped Morehead hold onto a 38-35 lead heading into the final period of play.
Things were tense down the stretch with the Panthers up 47-45 with two minutes remaining. Following a Bulldog foul, Lampkin hit two free throws and seconds later Martinsville’s Lemuel Jones nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 1 with one minute remaining. The final moments of the game were chaotic. Martinsville hit what appeared to be the go-ahead basket with three seconds remaining, but the official called a foul against Morehead prior to the release of the shot. The Bulldogs were given the ball with three seconds to work with. Martinsville inbounded into traffic, and as the ball was batted around, it turned into a turnover giving the ball back to the Panthers which sealed the win.
Allen led Morehead with 14, Chandler added 12 and Lampkin scored 11 more to pace the Panthers offensively. Aaron Carelock drew three charges for MHS and Jarrett Stewart had four steals. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Troy Brandon with 14 and Niblett with 12.
Randy Epling contributed to this report.
BOX SCORE
Morehead 15 11 12 11 — 49
Martinsville 11 12 12 13 — 48
Panthers 83, BCS Wolves 28
EDEN — The Panthers took control from the start, and it became pretty clear in the opening minutes, that Morehead would make short work of Bethany Community School at the Battle of the Border Holiday Basketball Classic Thursday night.
After racing to a 26-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, the writing was on the wall, but no one saw the 55 point drubbing that would ensue as Morehead blasted the Wolves 83-28 at the annual tournament.
Bethany’s starting five was quick, but it became clear as Morehead head coach Damien Price began to rotate in his bench, that the Wolves were going to have a long night. The Panthers are more than 10 deep and the thing that is so impressive with this group is there isn’t much drop off in talent when he does sub. It’s a team with several players capable of scoring double digits on any given night and when guys get hot, the Panthers are good at sharing the rock.
Later in the period, Blake Byrd drained a rainbow 3-pointer from the corner to increase the lead to 41-13 with under a minute to play in the half.
To say it was a hot shooting night for Morehead would be an understatement with not only four different Panthers scoring in double figures, but in addition, seven different players would knock down at least one 3-point basket.
Byrd led the way with 19 points and Jordan Sharp scored 16. Both Shy Lampkin and Javen Chandler added 14.
Morehead (8-0) will hit the road to kick off the new year with a Mid-State 3A Conference game at McMichael on Jan. 3 with tip set for 7:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE
M 26 19 25 38 — 83
B 8 8 8 12 — 28
