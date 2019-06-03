Morehead senior Kailey Walker was recently named the Mid-State 3A Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Awards were released on Monday following the conclusion of the 3A NCHSAA state championship last weekend.
Walker wore many hats on defense for Morehead seeing time at second base, third left field as well as pitching. She closed out her final high school season with a fielding percentage of .922.
“That’s the thing with Kailey, she can play pretty much play any position on the field, so she’s very capable. Plus she’s is a very intelligent player – she knows the game of softball and Kailey has been a good leader for us,” Morehead head coach Gerald Ellis said.
Offensively she led the Lady Panthers in several offensive categories. She had a .548 batting average and a .628 on base percentage. Walker racked up 34 hits, 32 RBIs and hit three home runs during the 2019 campaign. She plans to play softball and continue her education at Greensboro College following high school graduation.
She was a key member that led Morehead to a 15-6 overall record.
Joining Walker as a Mid-State 3A All-Conference selection were teammates Kyndall Crawford, Megan Powell, Maddie Boothe and Kaley Ingle.
Rockingham’s Rachel Smith and Taylor Smith and McMichael’s Ciana Davis were the only other county Mid-State 3A All-Conference selections.
2019 Mid-State 3A All Conference Softball Selections
Eastern Alamance
McKenna Raye, Haley Batista, Morgan Lawson, Reagan Hartley, Madelyn Lawson and Haileigh Palmer.
McMichael
Ciana Davis
Morehead
Kyndall Crawford, Megan Powell, Kailey Walker, Maddie Boothe and Kaley Ingle
Northeast Guilford
Sydney Fields
Northern Guilford
Mea Clark and Chloe Templeman
Person
Lillie Davis and Taylor Sullivan
Rockingham
Rachel Smith and Taylor Smith
Western Alamance
Lexi Sox, Destiny Beam and Logan Bailey
Player of the Year: Kailey Walker, Morehead
Pitcher of the Year: McKenna Raye Dark, Eastern Alamance
Coach of the Year: Michael Ferrell, Person
Sportsmanship: Northeast Guilford