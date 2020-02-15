WENTWORTH — Any time you spot a team 27 points straight out of the gate, it’s likely not going to end well, and unfortunately for Rockingham, that’s exactly what happened as Morehead took advantage of a hot start and went on to roll to a 96-75 Mid-State 3A Conference win Friday night.
The Panthers came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, and beginning with a 3-pointer by MHS senior Shy Lampkin, the Panthers forced multiple Rockingham turnovers that resulted in six consecutive transition scores. Following an old-fashioned and-one by Jarrett Stewart, followed by a midcourt steal and right-handed jam by Lampkin, the score ballooned to 27-0 with under two minutes to play in the first period.
RCHS finally broke the lengthy scoring drought when senior Adam Stallings knocked a shot down to make it 27-2 with just over a minute to play.
Sophomore Jonathan Compton would hit one of two free throws, but that was all the offense the Cougars could muster as the Panthers took a 30-3 lead into the second quarter. Stallings hit the first bucket of the second frame, and consecutive scores by Compton helped Rockingham’s cause, but back-to-back 3-pointers Kenyan Allen and Blake Byrd bumped the Morehead lead up to 44-19.
RCHS made another late run, which included scores by Compton and a shot right before the buzzer to cut the lead to 48-28 at the half.
From the second quarter on, credit the Cougars offense for scoring effectively the rest of the way, but in several instances, Rockingham found themselves in a situation where they were trading baskets, which didn’t help cut into the big lead.
Another late Morehead run, which culminated with a Javen Chandler score, bumped the lead up to its largest of the game at 29 points near the three minute mark of the third period.
Moments later, Lampkin drained a 3-pointer to make it 73-40 and later, he scored on a put-back right before the buzzer to extend the lead to 75-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
Rockingham actually outscored the Panthers 31-21 in the final frame, but that early offensive explosion inflicted too much damage as MHS closed out the win.
“It was really big, mainly to finish the regular season and the conference on a good note. Especially coming off of a big emotional loss against Northern Guilford when we were fighting for a share of first place – that one really hurt us, but I thought the guys did a great job of coming in focused and doing what they needed to do to win that last game,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.
Lampkin led MHS with 22 points, Chandler added 19 and Kenyan Allen chipped in 12 to pace the Panthers offensively.
Compton had a game-high 27, including four 3-pointers. Stallings had a solid game as well with 24 and Bryson Barnes netted 12 including a pair of triples.
Up next: Morehead (10-4) will host the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament versus No. 6 Eastern Alamance (4-10) Monday night at 6 p.m. No. 8 seed Rockingham (0-14) will travel to take on No. 1 seed Northern Guilford (12-2).
Subsequent rounds of the tournament will be hosted by Northern Guilford.
BOX SCORE
M 30 18 27 21 96
R 3 25 16 31 75
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.