Morehead junior Tyler Sams puts the heat on McMichael quarterback Matthew Wright in the Panthers impressive 51-0 shutout win over Phoenix on Friday night at Macfield Stadium.

 JIM SANDS

Morehead 51

McMichael 0

Macfield Stadium

Mayodan

Why the Panthers won

A great all-around performance with points scored by the offense, defense and special teams helped Morehead extend a big lead by halftime.

Why the Phoenix lost

The Phoenix couldn’t move the ball with any consistency and a pair of turnovers, a fumble which resulted in a scoop and score, and a pick 6 contributed to McMichael’s demise.

Stars

Morehead — Running back J.Q. Cannon scored two rushing touchdowns and picked up a blocked punt for a 30 yard TD to lead the Panthers charge on a night when five different players made it to the end zone.

The big play

Already leading 14-0, Logan Dodson returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown to increase the Panthers lead to 20-0 less than halfway through the second quarter.

Key stats

Morehead held McMichael to less than 100 yards of total offense. The Phoenix had just 18 yards on 32 attempts and 66 passing. The Panthers had 259 yards rushing on 27 attempts. JR Cannon added 98 yards on six attempts. Johnny Dalton had 47 yards on eight attempts and was 3 of 7 passing for 58 yards.

Three things we learned

1. Since Morehead and McMichael are the only two 2A members of the split Mid-State 2A/3A Conference, the Panthers have already automatically qualified for the post season because of their record and the head-to-head win over DMHS.

2. Morehead’s defense and special teams was just the fuel the Panthers offense needed and it was the D’s third shutout of the 2019 season.

3. This was McMichael’s Daniel Bradford’s second time going up against his alma mater, Morehead, as a head coach. Bradford was also a former assistant coach under Earl Bates at MHS.

What they’re saying

“I thought we took care of business and we needed to. Games like this concern you. Teams that aren’t winning with nothing to lose, they were playing for the same thing that we were playing for. They are a young team. There is a lot of young talent and they are well coached. They are not going to be down long and I’m glad that we were able to come out here and do what we needed to do to come out with a win.”

—Morehead head coach Lin Stadler

“It was very important because every year they always talk about how they are going to beat us and this and that. You know we just came out here and showed out . . . We are going to work to get as many wins as we can to improve our spot in the playoffs.”

—Morehead running back J.Q. Cannon

Records

Morehead: 1-2, 3-4

McMichael: 0-3, 0-7

Up next

Panthers: At Northeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Phoenix: versus Western Alamance, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

Morehead 7 26 12 6 – 51

McMichael 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring Log

MHS J.R. Cannon runs 48 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Logan Dodson good. 7-0, 3:58, 1st

MHS J.Q . Cannon 2 yard run for a touchdown. P.A.T. Dodson good. 14-0, 10:07, 2nd

MHS Dodson 60 yard punt return for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good. 20-0, 7:38, 2nd

MHS Mason Barham had a 50 yard interception return for a touchdown. P.A.T. Dodson good. 27-0, 7:18, 2nd

MHS JQ Cannon 30 yard scoop and score off of a block for a touchdown. 2-point conversion no good. 33-0, 4:44, 2nd

MHS Lucas Sexton scored on a 35 yard touchdown run. No P.A.T. attempted because time expired. 51-0, 4th

Contact Jim Sands at 336-314-1058 or on Twitter @jimsandsRCN.  

