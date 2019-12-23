EDEN — In a game that featured two of the split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference undefeated front-runners, it was Morehead that came away with a big 64-60 victory over Western Alamance last Friday night.
Both teams entered the game at 6-0, perched at the top of the league standings, and now the Panthers have a degree of separation from the majority of teams in the conference. MHS is currently tied in first place with Northern Guilford with an identical 2-0 league records.
It was a tight battle from the opening tip with the Warriors closing out the opening period with a 13-12 advantage.
Both teams hit the gas in the second, nearly doubling their offensive output from the first quarter as Morehead took over with a 34-33 lead at the half.
Defense was the story for the Panthers in the third quarter as they held Western Alamance to just 9 points while building a two possession cushion at 46-42 entering the fourth quarter. As the two teams again turned up the offense in the final period of play, that cushion turned out to be just enough as MHS held on for the win.
Morehead as a team hit 14 of 26 2-pointers and 6 of 15 from beyond the arch. In addition, the Panthers were 18 of 32 free throws. Javen Chandler led the charge offensively with a game-high 20 points, which included nearly flawless 8 of 9 shooting from the charity stripe. Kenyan Allen had 12 and Shytiek Lampkin had a great all-around game with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Blake Byrd chipped in 8 points and Jarrett Stewart added 7 more in addition to pulling down 6 rebounds. He also came away with a pair of steals to help the Panthers pick up the crucial conference win to improve to 7-0 overall.
Western Alamance was led by Gavion Taylor with 18 points and Grant Daniel with 11. Each knocked down three 3-pointers on a night when eight Warrior players scored at least 2 points.
Morehead will close out the week with a home game versus Bethany Community School on Thursday, followed by another home matchup versus Martinsville on Friday in the Battle of the Border Classic along with McMichael in Eden.
BOX SCORE
Morehead 12 22 12 18 64
Western Alamance 13 20 9 18 60
