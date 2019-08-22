EDEN – Panther hurdler Jordan Martin recently signed a letter of intent for a track scholarship at Mount Olive University.
Martin ran the 110 and 300 meter hurdles for the Panthers and finished first in all but one event during his junior and senior seasons in all Mid-State 3A Conference meets.
Morehead head coach Airyn Willis said Martin was one of the most disciplined runners he has ever coached in the sport, and said he definitely earned his stripes over the years.
“Well first of all, he is highly motivated. He believes in himself more than anybody else. Two, he goes out there and works hard on the hurdles and puts in time on his own. He stays after practice and is always looking for ways to get better and looks for resources to help him get stronger. He’s able to identify his weaknesses and finds ways to attack them,” Willis said.
That toughness and never give up mentality was on full display at the first track meet of his senior season. Martin took a tough spill, but showed his resolve to his teammates and coaches with the way he recovered to win the race.
“Coming out of the blocks I had a little stumble. I cleared the first hurdle, but the start threw my timing off and my trail leg clipped the hurdle and threw me off rhythm. Then once I got to the third hurdle, I fell. I got back up as fast as I could and made sure I still maintained that rate of speed to catch up with the guy and still win the race,” Martin said.
He said competing in the hurdle events, mind and body must function as one.
“You have to have a good mind-set and train yourself with timing to clear the hurdles. It can be very dangerous if you hit one, so I always focus on training and keeping the same pace in between each hurdle,” said Martin.
When Mount Olive reached out, Martin said it was a pretty easy decision on where he would attend after taking his visit. He said the class size was just right and he feels the professors and coaches will help him become a better student-athlete.
“You can’t ask for a better kid than Jordan Martin. All the other kids look up to him. He’s very respectful to adults and always encourages his teammates. He’s definitely inspired others at the school to hurdle. Jordan was our only really strong hurdler and honestly, he gave us most of our first place points. He’s a great kid and I’m happy to see he’s got this opportunity,” Willis said.
After college Martin plans to pursue a career as either a physician’s assistant or a nutritionist to give back to people in the same way his coaches, teachers and trainers have done for him.
“It means a lot to me and my family to have this opportunity. It’s really a blessing. I just thank god that I’m able to compete in a sport that I love and thank god for the talent I have. As an athlete in high school, I really enjoyed it and had a lot of success. In college, I hope to be a successful student-athlete as well and hopefully continue to get better,” he said.