RIDGEWAY, VIRGINIA — Morehead’s unbeaten streak continued as the Panthers held off a late Magna Vista rally to come away with a 73-71 road win in a game that came down to the final second Thursday night.
Leading by 2 points, Morehead had an opportunity to put the game on ice with Blake Byrd heading to the line with a one and one attempt with six seconds remaining, but his shot came off the iron and the Warriors frantically pushed the ball up the court and guard Spencer Hairston put up rushed shot just past midcourt with under one second remaining. But the shot, that would have given Magna Vista the win, missed the mark to give Morehead the victory at the final horn.
To get things started, after trailing near the midway point of the first quarter, Morehead put together a run and took an 11-5 lead, but Magna Vista would answer with a run of their own as they closed out the opening period trailing just 15-13.
A back-and-forth battle would ensue as the lead changed hands several times until MHS senior Shy Lampkin got hot, knocking down a pair of 3-point baskets in the second quarter to give the Panthers a cushion.
The Warriors answered each time MHS threatened to break the game open however, keeping it close down the stretch, but a pair of 3’s by senior Javen Chandler gave Morehead a 43-38 lead at the half.
MHS had a strong start after the break when Kenyan Allen extended the lead to 52-45 on and old fashioned 3-point play, but Spencer Hairston hit a 3-pointer near the end of the third quarter and Tavin Hairston followed his brother’s lead with another shot from beyond the arch to take over the lead at 55-54.
MHS would answer as Allen stole the ball and raced the length of the court and threw down a dunk. Moments later another steal and fast break finish by Jarret Stewart put the Panthers back on top 58-55 right before the end of the third period.
That duo would strike again early in the fourth when Stewart and Allen scored again on back-to-back breakaway layups to extend the Morehead lead to 62-55 and forcing Magna Vista to call a timeout to try and regroup with 6:46 to play. The Warriors would cut it to a one possession game near the halfway mark of the fourth quarter.
A pair of 3-pointers from the Warriors guards Spencer Hairston and Tavin Hairston tied it at 66-66 with 4:26 remaining which set up the wild aforementioned finish.
“I think experience meant a lot and played a big role in this game. When I called time out, the players were already calling the play before I called it. They were recommending defenses — stuff that I would recommend, so I’m thinking that we rubbed off on them and we are starting to come together as a collective group,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.
Lampkin led the way offensively for the Panthers netting 21 points and scoring four 3-point baskets. Javen Chandler added 17, Blake Byrd had 14 and Allen chipped in 10 to pace the scoring for Morehead.
Spencer Hairston paced the scoring for Magna Vista. He had 18 points which included four 3-point buckets. Tavin Hairston had 17 and Courdae Gravely added 10 more.
Panthers Starting Strong
The Panthers started the season strong in a series against Bartlett Yancey. Morehead defeated the Buccaneers 70-44 on Nov. 19 in the season opener on the road, then rolled in the second game with a dominant 73-28 win on Dec. 3.
That’s welcome news for a team that finished sub .500 at 10-15 in 2019, but it is worth noting that seven of those losses were by less than 6 points and were winnable games.
Considering Morehead has nine seniors returning, the majority of which were key contributors from last season, the best may be yet to come for the Panthers entering the 2019-2020 season.
Price said his team worked hard all summer with the goal of challenging for the Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference crown and getting back to the post season.
“That’s what we are banking on. We can score in a variety of ways. I think all three games this season we’ve had a different leading scorer. We’ve got maybe six or seven of our guys scoring in double figures, so we are always preaching make the extra pass and playing together. It makes us harder to scout because you can’t just focus on one or two players. Any of our guys can step up, so you have to stop all five. That’s a recipe for a good season,” Price said.
Up next, Magna Vista will hit the road to play McMichael on Dec. 10.
Morehead will host Person on Tuesday as well. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
BOX SCORE
MHS 15 28 15 15 73
MV 13 25 17 16 71
