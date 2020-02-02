EDEN — It was a back-and-forth, old-fashioned blow-for-blow rivalry battle in a game where neither team was able to maintain more than two possession cushion for the majority of the night. But ultimately, a big third quarter Morehead run, combined with a couple of key free throws and a short clock in the final minute of the game proved to be enough in the Panthers 72-67 win over McMichael Friday night.
A Shy Lampkin turnaround jumper on the wing tied the ball game at 13-13 near the one minute mark of the first quarter, then a Javen Chandler steal near midcourt resulted in a dunk on the other end to give the Panthers a 2-point lead as time wore on.
On McMichael’s next trip down the court however, Cliff Lester scored on a put-back right before the buzzer to tie the game at 15-all.
In the opening moments of the second quarter, a bucket, followed by a Lampkin 3-pointer put the Panthers up 20-15 as the tempo picked up considerably with both teams running and finishing. Another 3-point bucket from the top of the key by Lampkin near the one minute mark gave the Panthers a 35-34 lead and that’s the way the score would end at halftime.
To begin the third quarter, a pair of Blake Byrd 3-pointers helped Morehead build a 49-40 lead, which proved to be the advantage that would ultimately pay off down the stretch.
McMichael wouldn’t fold though as a couple of scores and then a shot by Jackson Kirkpartrick cut it to 49-45 with a little more than two minutes to go in the third period. Moments later, a Lampkin reverse layup bumped Morehead’s lead back up to 51-45, but McMichael would get one more look and Stefan McLaughlin made the most of it knocking down a pull up jumper to cut it to 51-47 to close of the third period.
Back-to-back buckets by Chandler, followed by another score increased the Panthers lead to 57-48 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
By this point it looked like the Panthers had the game in the bag, but a mid court steal followed by a score by Gabe Caple and then another take in the paint by the senior cut Morehead’s lead to 70-67 with 10.5 seconds to play. McMichael was out of timeouts by this point and forced to foul which allowed Chandler to lock down the win with a pair of free throws.
Lampkin led the Panthers with 17 points on a night where he knocked down a trio of 3-pointers. Chandler and Stewart each tallied 16 and Kenyan Allen netted 14.
Kirkpatrick led the Phoenix with 13 points, McLaughlin had 12 and Parker Wyatt drained a pair of 3s while Lyons and Caple each chipped in 9.
Up next: McMichael (6-4, 10-9) will hit the road to take on Western Alamance (7-2, 15-3) and Morehead (7-3, 14-4) will host Northeast Guilford (3-6, 6-12) on Tuesday.
BOX SCORE
MHS 15 20 16 21 — 72
MCM 15 19 13 20 — 67
