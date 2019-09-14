Morehead 40
Atkins 0
Winston-Salem
Why Panthers won
Morehead’s playmakers on offense stepped up and put Atkins in a deep hole early. The Panthers had 500 yards of total offense while the defense held Atkins to 30 yards rushing on 30 attempts.
Why the Camels lost
Atkins defense had no answers for Morehead’s playmakers and Morehead’s defense never allowed the Camels to challenge.
Stars
MHS running back Tyleak Scales, 87 yards on 11 carries, three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving).
Morehead quarterback Johnny Dalton had 260 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Panthers wide receiver Jeremiah Bridges had 129 yards on five catches, including two touchdown receptions.
The big play
Quarterback Johnny Dalton hit Jeremiah Bridges on a deep ball right before halftime for a back-breaker of a score to give the Panthers a 26-0 lead.
Three things we learned
1. Morehead showed solid resolve after last week’s disappointing shutout loss to cross-county rival Reidsville.
2. Even though the Panthers turned the ball over three times in the first half, and had a plethora of penalties (14 for 115 yards), they still managed to go up 14-0 late in the first quarter.
3. When Morehead starts strong, they tend to finish in similar fashion. When they struggle out of the gate, the Panthers end up in the opposite column.
What they’re saying
“No doubt last week was a setback. I know we lost to a really good team in Reidsville. I was concerned about our psyche, but we had a good week of practice. Guys came in and went to work. Atkins has some athletes, but they don’t have a lot of depth. It was vital that we get a win heading into our bye week before we get into conference play.”
— Lin Stadler, Morehead head coach
Records
Panthers: 2-2.
Camels: 1-2.
Up next
Morehead: versus Person, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
Atkins: at Bishop McGuiness, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Morehead 7 19 0 14 – 40
Atkins 0 0 0 0 – 0
