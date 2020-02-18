Due to the threat of a wintery mix on Thursday Mid-State 2A Conference tournament basketball officials elected to move games scheduled for Thursday to

Wednesday, Feb. 19. All games will be played at Cummings High School.

New Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Reidsville girls versus Bartlett Yancey, 4 p.m.

Carrboro boys versus Bartlett Yancey, 5:30 p.m.

NC School of Science & Math girls versus Durham School of the Arts, 7 p.m.

Reidsville boys versus Cummings, 8:30 p.m.

