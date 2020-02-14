Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
Monday, Feb. 17
At Higher Seeded Teams
No. 1 Reidsville — Bye
No. 7 Graham at No. 2 Carrboro
No. 6 NC School of Science & Math at No. 3 Bartlett Yancey
No. 5 Durham School of the Arts at No. 4 Cummings
Wednesday, Feb. 19
At Cummings High School
No. 1 Reidsville versus winner of No. 4 Cummings / No. 5 Durham School of the Arts
Thursday, Feb. 20
At Cummings High School
Winner of No. 2 Carrboro / No. 7 Graham versus winner of No. 3 Bartlett Yancey versus No. 6 NC School of Science & Math
Friday, Feb. 21
At Cummings High School
Championship game
All games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
Schedule
Monday, Feb. 17
At Higher seeded teams
No. 1 NC School of Science & Math — Bye
No. 2 Reidsville — Bye
No. 6 Bartlett Yancey at No. 3 Graham
No. 5 Carrboro at No. 4 DSA
Wednesday, Feb. 19
At Cummings High School
No. 1 NC School of Science & Math versus winner of No. 4 Durham School of the Arts / No. 5 Carrboro
Thursday, Feb. 20
At Cummings High School
No. 2 Reidsville versus winner of No. 3 Graham/ No. 6 Bartlett Yancey
Friday, Feb. 20
At Cummings High School
Championship game
All games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
