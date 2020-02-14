Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

Monday, Feb. 17

At Higher Seeded Teams

No. 1 Reidsville — Bye

No. 7 Graham at No. 2 Carrboro

No. 6 NC School of Science & Math at No. 3 Bartlett Yancey

No. 5 Durham School of the Arts at No. 4 Cummings

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At Cummings High School

No. 1 Reidsville versus winner of No. 4 Cummings / No. 5 Durham School of the Arts

Thursday, Feb. 20

At Cummings High School

Winner of No. 2 Carrboro / No. 7 Graham versus winner of No. 3 Bartlett Yancey versus No. 6 NC School of Science & Math

Friday, Feb. 21

At Cummings High School

Championship game

All games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

Schedule

Monday, Feb. 17

At Higher seeded teams

No. 1 NC School of Science & Math — Bye

No. 2 Reidsville — Bye

No. 6 Bartlett Yancey at No. 3 Graham

No. 5 Carrboro at No. 4 DSA

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At Cummings High School

No. 1 NC School of Science & Math versus winner of No. 4 Durham School of the Arts / No. 5 Carrboro

Thursday, Feb. 20

At Cummings High School

No. 2 Reidsville versus winner of No. 3 Graham/ No. 6 Bartlett Yancey

Friday, Feb. 20

At Cummings High School

Championship game

All games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

