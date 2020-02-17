Boys Basketball Schedule

Monday, Feb. 17

Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

No. 1 Reidsville — Bye

No. 7 Graham at No. 2 Carrboro

No. 6 NC School of Science & Math at No. 3 Bartlett Yancey

No. 5 Durham School of the Arts at No. 4 Cummings

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

No. 1 Northern Guilford versus No. 8 Rockingham

No. 2 Western Alamance versus No. 7 Northeast Guilford

No. 3 Morehead versus No. 6 Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m. 

No. 4 Person versus No. 5 McMichael

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

At Northern Guilford

Winner of No. 3 / No. 6 versus No. 2 / No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

At Cummings

No. 1 Reidsville versus winner of No. 4 Cummings / No. 5 Durham School of the Arts

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

At Northern Guilford

Winner No. 1 / No. 8 versus No. 4 / No. 5

Thursday, Feb. 20

Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

At Cummings

Winner of No. 2 Carrboro / No. 7 Graham versus winner of No. 3 Bartlett Yancey versus No. 6 NC School of Science & Math

Friday, Feb. 21

Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

At Cummings

Championship game

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

At Northern Guilford

Championship game

All games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Girls Basketball Schedule

Monday, Feb. 17

Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

No. 1 NC School of Science & Math — Bye

No. 2 Reidsville — Bye

No. 6 Bartlett Yancey at No. 3 Graham

No. 5 Carrboro at No. 4 DSA

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

No. 1 Northern Guilford versus No. 8 Morehead

No. 2 Eastern Alamance versus No. 7 Rockingham

No. 3 Western Alamance versus No. 6 McMichael

No. 4 Person versus No. 5 Northeast Guilford

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

At Northern Guilford

Winner of No. 2 / No. 7 versus No. 3 / No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

At Cummings

No. 1 NCSSM versus winner of No. 4 Durham School of the Arts / No. 5 Carrboro

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

At Northern Guilford

Winner of No. 1 / No. 8 versus No. 4 / No. 5

Thursday, Feb. 20

Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

At Cummings

No. 2 Reidsville versus winner of No. 3 Graham/ No. 6 Bartlett Yancey

Friday, Feb. 20

Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

At Cummings

Championship game

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

At Northern Guilford

All games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tags

Load comments