Boys Basketball Schedule
Monday, Feb. 17
Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
No. 1 Reidsville — Bye
No. 7 Graham at No. 2 Carrboro
No. 6 NC School of Science & Math at No. 3 Bartlett Yancey
No. 5 Durham School of the Arts at No. 4 Cummings
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
No. 1 Northern Guilford versus No. 8 Rockingham
No. 2 Western Alamance versus No. 7 Northeast Guilford
No. 3 Morehead versus No. 6 Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Person versus No. 5 McMichael
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
At Northern Guilford
Winner of No. 3 / No. 6 versus No. 2 / No. 7
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
At Cummings
No. 1 Reidsville versus winner of No. 4 Cummings / No. 5 Durham School of the Arts
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
At Northern Guilford
Winner No. 1 / No. 8 versus No. 4 / No. 5
Thursday, Feb. 20
Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
At Cummings
Winner of No. 2 Carrboro / No. 7 Graham versus winner of No. 3 Bartlett Yancey versus No. 6 NC School of Science & Math
Friday, Feb. 21
Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
At Cummings
Championship game
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
At Northern Guilford
Championship game
All games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Girls Basketball Schedule
Monday, Feb. 17
Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
No. 1 NC School of Science & Math — Bye
No. 2 Reidsville — Bye
No. 6 Bartlett Yancey at No. 3 Graham
No. 5 Carrboro at No. 4 DSA
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
No. 1 Northern Guilford versus No. 8 Morehead
No. 2 Eastern Alamance versus No. 7 Rockingham
No. 3 Western Alamance versus No. 6 McMichael
No. 4 Person versus No. 5 Northeast Guilford
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
At Northern Guilford
Winner of No. 2 / No. 7 versus No. 3 / No. 6
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
At Cummings
No. 1 NCSSM versus winner of No. 4 Durham School of the Arts / No. 5 Carrboro
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
At Northern Guilford
Winner of No. 1 / No. 8 versus No. 4 / No. 5
Thursday, Feb. 20
Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
At Cummings
No. 2 Reidsville versus winner of No. 3 Graham/ No. 6 Bartlett Yancey
Friday, Feb. 20
Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
At Cummings
Championship game
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
At Northern Guilford
All games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.