Sixteen Triad high school volleyball players were recently honored as selections for the 2019 Mid-State 2A / 3A Athletic All-Conference team.
McMichael had the most selections in the county with Cassie Tanton, Danni Lester, Avery Lemons and Skye Malasig making the team. Morehead’s Savannah Laws and Rockingham’s India Hairston were also named as All-Conference selections.
Person County also had four selections with Karoline Cox, Emma Duncan, Kelcey Mangum and Mariah McCowan making the cut.
Makayla Seay from Northeast Guilford and Bella Wooden of Northern Guilford got the nod, as did Western Alamance’s Ayana Philbert, Cate Harris and Macie Coe. Kamari Mims of Eastern Alamance was the lone selection for the Eagles.
Cox was named the seasons Most Valuable Player of the Year, and Tanton was selected as the Outstanding Player of the Year. In addition, McMichael’s Marty Woods was named the Coach of the Year.
