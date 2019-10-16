Based on the way the Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball regular season is going, it has basically been a two horse race with McMichael (11-1, 23-4) and Person (11-1, 15-2) alone atop of the league standings.
Considering another tough season where the two teams split in regular season play, they could very well, once again, be the last standing when the regular season comes to a close this week. But that doesn’t mean it’s a lock for the Lady Phoenix and Person meeting up again in the conference tournament championship like they did last year.
The other six will get their final chance to get a crack at knocking off the Lady Phoenix and Rockets when the Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament begins on Oct. 21.
Prognosticators agree that it will likely come down to McMichael and Person, a rivalry that has become one of the biggest in the state of North Carolina.
Last year, McMichael swept the Lady Rockets in the regular season, but Person won the conference tournament championship and that is not something DMHS players have forgotten.
“It’s in the back of their minds because like you said, they won it last year, but we want to continue with what we are doing. We’ve already made our practice plans for the week. We know the direction that we want to go. It’s all planned out, but if it all plays out on paper the way we think it will go, we know we have a chance to meet again in the tournament finals and that is going to be a flip of the coin between who gets the one and who gets the two,” McMichael head coach Marty Woods said.
Last week’s dominant win on the road to split the regular season race was just what Woods was waiting to see.
“All season long we’ve been waiting to see the total team effort and that means that everybody is doing their job. We are being aggressive — pursuing the ball and if you make a mistake, then you shake it off. And we saw a total team effort from everybody in a tough environment and I couldn’t be more proud of my players,” the coach said.
Woods said her team continues to grow, continues to improve and her young, but talented team knows there is plenty yet left to play for.
“It’s extremely important and we’ve known all along that we have to get more balanced in the attacks. We’ve worked on them in practice to where we basically forbid them to go mid-court. We want to go deep corners and make the other team defend and it worked really well against Person. So that means they can’t just pass the ball to the setter and attack. We were aggressive all night. We got great play from Skye Malasig. We got scoring from our right side which is Lauren Tuttle and we had a freshman Lia Spencer went in for us and blocked a few big balls for scores and our middle’s were much more effective for us this time than they were the last. We had a lot of people touching the ball. We were able to pass the ball a thousand percent better as opposed to last time and when we can pass, we can score,” Woods said.
McMichael closes out with three games in four days this week including matchups with South Stokes, Northeast Guilford and Eastern Alamance on Thursday night. The Mid-State 3A Conference tournament begins on Monday with times and locations set to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.