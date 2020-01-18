MAYODAN — McMichael broke open a close game in the second half as several Phoenix players heated up from the outside to race to a 67-52 win over Mid-State 3A Conference foe Northeast Guilford Friday night.
Trailing by a bucket in the opening minutes of the game, McMichael’s Michael Lyons tied it up on a breakaway two-handed jam to not only bring the crowd to their collective feet, but also knot the score at 4-4. Moments later, a 3-pointer from the corner by Gabe Caple, tied the game again at 9-9 with 3:35 to go in the first quarter.
With time winding down, Stefan McLaughlin gave the Phoenix their first lead of the game on a put-back score for the 13-11 advantage with just over a minute to play. Moments later, a Ben Simpson penetration bank shot extended it to 15-11, but a timely 3-pointer by Northeast’s Traevon Guinyard cut it to 15-14 right before the buzzer in the first period of play.
Simpson gave his team a two possession cushion courtesy of an old-fashioned and-one to make it 18-14, and later a Jamison Lemons 3-pointer put McMichael on top 25-19 with under three minutes to play. The Phoenix increased the lead further courtesy of free throws by Caple and Jackson Kirkpatrick, and by halftime, McMichael was up 33-21.
McMichael would take control in the third quarter as they heated up from the outside, collectively knocking down four 3-pointers to go up as many as 17 on two occasions. Another corner 3 by Caple put McMichael up 16 to finish out the period at 54-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
NEG’s Malone 3’s cut it to 54-41 on the first possession of the fourth quarter, and although Northeast Guilford virtually matched the Phoenix bucket for bucket down the stretch, the damage was done as DMHS put the victory on ice.
“The shooting helped, but I thought we just played a little bit better team basketball in the second half. I think we were looking for each other a lot more. I think that we were executing our sets better. I think the main thing is that we played together in the second half,” McMichael head coach Randel said.
Caple led the way with 18 points, on a night where he knocked down a trio of 3’s. Simpson added 16, Kirkpatrick had 14 and McLaughlin chipped in 12 to pace the Phoenix offensively.
Guinyard led NEG with 16 points and Zeke Nicholson added 12 to lead the Rams offensively.
Up next, McMichael (4-2, 8-6) will hit the road to take on Eastern Alamance (2-4, 5-8) and Northeast Guilford (2-4, 5-10) will host Person (3-3, 5-9). Both games tip Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE
M 15 18 21 13 — 67
N 14 7 17 14 — 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.