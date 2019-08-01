MAYODAN – The sounds of multiple bouncing balls, the screeching of sneakers, and the occasional whistle filled McMichael’s gymnasium for three days of fundamental team building skills at the annual Phoenix Back 2 Basics Basketball camp which ran from Monday through Wednesday night last week.
Boys and girls ages 7 to 14 joined McMichael head coach Randel Galloway, his staff, and the Phoenix team members at the high school gymnasium to get one-on-one, as well as group instruction to better their games for three hours each night.
The majority of the current varsity players participated in the camp growing up, and last week was an opportunity for many of them to step into the role of mentor to the next generation of McMichael basketball players.
Galloway said it’s always fun to see the young kids develop, and for the select few that are able to make the transition to the varisty level, it’s always satisfying to see players become members to the next generation of Phoenix basketball.
This year Galloway had a great turnout with more than four dozen campers coming out to participate.
The coach said the camp, which wrapped up its 12th consecutive year, wouldn’t be possible without the help of his assistants, players and dedicated group of volunteers. He described his team of mentors as the backbone of the camp which feeds into the program.
Every camper received a camp shirt and basketball, but more importantly, they were given the basic fundamental skills and a few extra nuggets to improve their game Galloway said on his Facebook page.
“The goal is to create an opportunity for kids in our community to learn the game of basketball and expose them to the hard work and discipline it takes to improve,” the coach said after thanking the community for their continued support.