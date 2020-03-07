The McMichael baseball team picked up a big 8-3 win over cross-county rival Reidsville at Ernie Holcomb Stadium Thursday night.
Things were looking good for the Rams initially, as Reidsville had McMichael pitcher Jackson Kirkpatrick in a jam in the bottom of the first inning, loading the bases. When all was said and done, the Rams plated three runs due to walks. Kirkpatrick, an East Carolina committed scholarship player, just had an off night, and when the Phoenix went to the bullpen they shut Reidsville down defensively as their offense heated up down the stretch to secure the victory.
“He was just struggling to find the zone and we walked those three runs in. We had a lot of momentum there, but we were just really struggling at the plate. The next guy that came in consistently stayed around the zone and we got a few hits here and there, but we just couldn’t get the hits when it mattered,” Rams head coach Marc Tuttle said.
Like Reidsville, who lost 9 players due to graduation from last season, the Phoenix have some shoes to fill as well due to seven departed players from 2019 including Brady Price, Ty Clark, Drake Hill, Justin Oneal, Caleb Beacham, Izik Beasley and Cannon Lemons.
McMichael head coach Clark Erskine said he is confident that Kirkpatrick and Josh Little, both starting pitchers from last year, provide a solid foundation for success, but there are still questions to be answered if the Phoenix will be a force in the conference.
“The biggest thing is just finding guys that are going to put quality at-bats together because we’ve got a lot of innings to play at the plate, but defensively we are going to be fine. Behind the plate we are going to be fine. Pitching we are going to be fine, but offensively, we’ve got to find a way to scratch some runs. We lost 1-0 the other night just because we couldn’t score, but it’s not a rebuilding year because we’ve got some hungry guys, so we’ll be fine,” Erskine said.
This is his ninth year at McMichael for Erskine, so he knows the challenge ahead his team faces in the always loaded Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference.
McMichael finished tied for second with Western Alamance last season with a Mid-State Conference with a 9-5 league record. The Phoenix were 17-9 overall and made it to the post in 2019 where they lost 11-5 to Northwest Cabarrus in the first round on May 7.
Erskine said he knows the toughest is yet to come when the league race kicks into high gear. They were among the top teams in the conference standings throughout last season, and he hopes for a similar situation in 2020.
“Last year Northern and Rock finished tied for first and us and Western tied for the second spot, but I assume a lot of the teams have the same situation as we do, but like I tell my guys, we are not worried about them, we are worried about us. If we can find a way to score some runs, we’ll be in the thick of things if we can stay healthy. We are a little thinner, you know last year we had some guys we could pull off the bench, some really good baseball players and we still have some of those guys on the bench now. They’ve just got less experience and fewer years under their belts, so our goal is to still be up there fighting with those guys. I know we are going to compete with them, but we’ve got to find a way to score more runs than them at the end of the night,” Erskine said.
The Phoenix dropped their season opener 1-0 to Montgomery Central March 2, but bounced back with a big 10-1 win over Surry Central Wednesday.
It was the second-consecutive loss for the Rams who dropped their season opener 11-3 last Monday.
Up next: McMichael hosts Rockingham and Reidsville will hit the road to take on Mid-State 2A Conference rival Bartlett Yancey Tuesday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
