ROXBORO --- The McMichael High School volleyball team avenged its only
loss in a best-of-five set match in the state of North Carolina and
did so in an emphatic way.
The Phoenix made quick work of Person, winning 3-0 (25-21, 25-22,
25-21) Thursday in Roxboro to force a tie atop the Mid-State
Conference standings with just a week to go in the regular season.
Each team found success on the other’s home court, with Person (15-2,
11-1) sweeping the Phoenix in the first meeting of the season in
mid-September. The teams could meet for a third time, just like last
year, in the upcoming Mid-State Conference tournament, with the
top-seed yet to be determined. Four of the last five meetings between
these new league rivals have been won by the road team.
Both Person (3A) and McMichael (2A) have clinched the Mid-State’s
top-seed for the upcoming state playoffs in their respective brackets.
But Thursday night belonged to the visiting Phoenix who silenced a
boisterous home crowd clad in blue right from the start..
The Phoenix (23-4, 11-1) kept a slim lead throughout much of the first
set and stretched it to 22-18 after a huge block and an ace by junior
middle Hannah Cardwell. Cassidy Tanton finished off the opener with a
back row kill, her sixth of the opening set.
McMichael took charge early in the second set, leading by as many
eight before Person starting chipping away. Rocket junior Karoline Cox
pulled her team within one, 22-21 on an ace to cap off a 5-0 run, but
McMichael closed the set and took a commanding two-game lead by taking
three of the final four points.
McMichael led throughout most of the third set and Tanton carried them
across the finish line with back-to-back kills to give her team a
24-20 advantage. Skye Malasig ended it with an attack that got past a
Rocket double block and found the floor.
The Phoenix will wrap up the regular season with road games at South
Stokes and Northeast Guilford before Thursday’s home finale against
Eastern Alamance.
