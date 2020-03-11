MAYODAN — McMichael Athletic Director Thomas Horton recently announced the school has hired Tony McCants as the new Phoenix head football coach. McCants, who comes to McMichael from White Knoll High School in Lexington, South Carolina, will be at the school on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. to meet players, assistants and parents.
McCants brings a winning resume to McMichael. He and White Knoll head coach Dean Howell guided the Timberwolves to a 6-4 record in 2019, and Horton, as well as Phoenix players, are hoping bringing McCants on board will create a new winning culture for a program that has struggled to maintain coaching stability in recent years.
McCants replaces Daniel Bradford who stepped down at the end of January to rejoin Earl Bates’ staff at Northeast Guilford.
Bradford and Bates coached together at Morehead, Southern Guilford and Northeast Guilford before Bradford took the McMichael job in 2018. The Phoenix posted a 1-21 record in his two seasons.
Bradford was the third head coach in four years, and since 1989 — the first year that McMichael fielded a football team — 10 head coaches have guided the Phoenix.
