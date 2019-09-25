MAYODAN — McMichael’s Cancer Survivor Benefit will take place at the beginning of the varsity volleyball game versus cross-county rival Rockingham on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
It is a cause that is understandably close to McMichael Hall of Fame head coach Marty Woods’ heart, because she is too a cancer survivor.
In 1991, Woods received the dreadful news that she had stage four colon cancer, which was basically a death sentence at the time. But because of the hard work of her caring physicians and the support of her family, she survived.
“It is one of the most difficult things that you will ever go through and I had the whole gamut of emotions. I was a young mother and had kids – your mind just runs all of the time. My faith is the thing that helped me through this and it also helped me put life into perspective. From that day forward, I have appreciated everything in my life that I’ve been blessed with. So yes, I do empathize and try to be there for any friends and people that have been diagnosed and try to help them the best that I can,” Woods said.
The McMichael Cancer Survivor Benefit helps kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which runs through the end of October world-wide.
At the ceremony, McMichael will honor cancer survivors in attendance and introduce them to the crowd. The survivors will be escorted by a family member as well as JV or varsity volleyball player from either Rockingham or McMichael.
One of the victims whose memory will be honored at the ceremony is Camden Dillard, who worked at the Rockingham County Child Nutrition office. He died on Sept. 19 at the age of 30.
The disease has taken a particular toll on the McMichael family in recent years. Brady Mitchell, a senior at DMHS, succumbed to the disease on Dec. 24, 2018.
Another student, 16 year old Bailey Smith, is still waging a brave battle, so those students will certainly be honored as well.
DMHS is donating $2 from every ticket to the cause. In addition there is a bake sale and a 50-50 raffle that will generate additional proceeds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.