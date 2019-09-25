hay_tennis_photo

Members of the McMichael High School tennis team show off their Net Generation hay bale on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Phoenix tennis team and coach Drew Martin took time out of the day to show their Phoenix Pride. Shown from left are Olivia Gann, Justice Holleman, Trinity Hatchel, Jada Ore, Medina Begic, Ayden Smith, Drew Martin, Dylan Smith, Bailey McGuire, Peyton Carter, Lucy Jones and Pattie Everette. Not pictured: Autumn Hamby and Harleigh Arnold.

 COURTESY USTA

Net generation’s mission is to get a new generation of players and help them get involved in the sport of tennis by using coaches that will empower, inspire and teach them.

More Rockingham county players of all ages than ever before are getting involved in the sport and that was evident at McMichael High School when the tennis team and coach Drew Martin showed off their Net Generation hay bale on Tuesday afternoon to show their Phoenix Pride. Part of the efforts spearheaded by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) is to make tennis fun.

The organization provides access to coaches, teachers and organizers through the expertise of as they work with leading experts worldwide. They develop the curriculum, new play formats and digital tools for what they refer to as the “net generation.”

The USTA is collaborating with industry partners to set new coaching standards to improve tennis instruction nationwide.

To learn more about the Next Generation of greats in Rockingham County visit www.netgeneration.com. For more information on tennis events in the area contact Shelby Rhyne, executive director of the Rockingham County Tennis Association at 614 284-4716 or by email at RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.

