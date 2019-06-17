ATLANTA, GA. – Rockingham County resident Maddox McFadden won first place at the 2019 Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run in the nine and 10 year old division regional finals at Suntrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
McFadden, age 10, beat out players competing from seven states and is in the running to snag one of the final spots in the finals which will be held at the All-Star game at Progressive Field in Cleveland at the 2019 MLB All-Star game on July 9.
It’s a numbers game at this point and it will come down to splitting hairs with time events and scores, but McFadden has a great shot to get one of the final slots.
Whether he goes or not, it’s been a whirlwind ride, and last weekend was a bonus for the lifelong Braves fan.
The Pitch, Hit and Run competition took place several hours before the Braves game versus the Phillies. After the competition, which came down to the wire, McFadden and his family got to watch the game.
His journey which eventually took him to Atlanta began in Wentworth after winning the overall championship honors at the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run local competition in May.
He and his younger brother, Noah (8-years-old), both won in their age groups at the local level and earned spots to compete in the MLB sectional round in Burlington. Their success continued as each won overall championships in Burlington and were invited to compete at the sectional round in Winston-Salem.
The MLB Pitch Hit & Run provides boys and girls from across the country an opportunity to participate in both baseball and softball in a series of skills competitions. This national initiative gives kids ages 7 to 14, the chance to showcase their pitching, hitting and running abilities.
In the pitch competition, the participants are tested for highest number of strikes on a target.
Next, in the hitting round, the players are tested for distance and accuracy.
Finally, in the speed round, participants are timed, starting from second base, rounding third and then complete the challenge by touching home plate.
All of the events are individually scored and calculated for a total point score through the use of conversion tables.
McFadden now plays the waiting game as other regional’s wrap up later this week. Players will be notified of whether or not they qualify for the MLB All-Star weekend on June 24.