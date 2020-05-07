McLEANSVILLE — It isn’t easy to conduct a coaching search amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but Northeast Guilford has found someone to guide its football program.
Mark Raynor has been hired as the Rams’ head football coach and head men’s track and field coach, the school announced Wednesday.
Raynor takes over a Northeast program that went 10-3 in 2019 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs under Earl Bates, who left April 2 to become head coach at Southeast Guilford.
The Rams went 23-14 in Bates’ three seasons at the school.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to build on the football program that has already been established at Northeast,” Raynor said in a news release. “My goals this year are to win football games and to build a positive relationship between the Northeast football program and the surrounding community. I will develop relationships with the coaching staff and players that will become a legacy at Northeast Guilford High School.”
Raynor most recently served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Southern Guilford, where he was co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach before moving to the defensive side of the ball in 2018. Before his stint at Southern Guilford, Raynor worked as an offensive assistant coach at Western Guilford (2012-2015) and at Page (2009-2011).
“We are excited to welcome Coach Raynor into the Northeast Family,” Cheri Sharp, Northeast’s athletics director, said in the news release. “He is bringing with him the desire to develop young men that will not only thrive on the football field, but also in the community and the classroom.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.