2019 Panthers City Stars Basketball Academy Camp
Morehead head coach Damien Price will be hosting the 2019 City Stars Basketball Academy Camp at the high school gymnasium from July 22-25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The camp is open to both boys and girls ages 7 to 15. The cost is $75. For information contact coach Price at 336-681-1122 or coach David Price at 336-508-3731.
McMichael’s Back 2 Basics Basketball Camp
McMichael head coach Randel Galloway and the Phoenix team will be hosting their annual Back 2 Basics Basketball Camp beginning on July 29 and running through July 31 at the high school gymnasium. The camp, that runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be conducted by Galloway’s staff and current crop of varsity players. Back 2 Basics is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 14. Participants will receive a t-shirt and basketball as well as snacks and a pizza dinner on the final night of the camp. If you register by July 12, the cost is $45, and $50 after that date. Registration forms can be picked up at the high school. For more information call 336-427-5165 or email coach Galloway at rgalloway@rock.k12.nc.us.