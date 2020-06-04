Tennis excellence programs
A free year-round tennis excellence program for middle school, high school, college student-athletes and beyond players that are serious about improving their tennis skills may participate in this summer program with a USTA recognized tennis coach at Jaycee Park Tennis Courts in Reidsville. The program began Tuesday June 2 and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for ages 10 and up.
Players will see a big improvement in their game while they have fun.
Boys and girls 10 and up are welcome to participate. Participants must provide your own tennis racquet, drinks and snacks. Register by emailing: chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com for a printable copy of registration form or by showing up on the courts at Jaycee Park at the hours listed above to obtain a sign-up paper.
Pat’s Tennis Aces programs
Pat Williams will be conducting a Pat’s Tennis Aces program this summer at Deep Springs Country Club located at 160 Country Club Drive in Stoneville for citizens of all ages.
Adult Classes for cardio tennis will be held on June 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Intermediate plus player programs are offered on June 11, 18, 25 and July 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $60 for members and $80 for non-members.
Junior clinics will be held on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s through July 2.
Clinics for ages 11 and under will take place on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $80 for members and $96 for non- members. A half price discount is offered for a second child. A program for kids ages 12 and up will be held on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $120 for members and $160 for non-members. For more information email: pat@patstennisaces.com or call 336-908-8176.
