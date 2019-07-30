Eden youth cheerleader registration
The Eden Parks & Recreation Department is now registering for its football cheer leading program. This year the department plans to have four squads aged accordingly: 5 and 6 year old's (flag), 7 and 8 year old's (8 and under), 9 and 10 year (10 and under team) and 11 and 12 year old's (12 and under team). Practices begin on Thursday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Freedom Park. Registration forms may be picked up at the Parks and Recreation office at Eden City Hall, the Bridge St. Recreation Center or the Mill Ave. Recreation Center. A copy of the cheer leader’s birth certificate must be turned in along with the registration form. For additional information call 336-623-2110 Ext. 3030.