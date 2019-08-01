Courtesy of a three-game sweep last weekend, the Greensboro Green earned a trip to the Colt League World Series which will take place in Marion, Illinois from Aug. 2 through Aug. 7.
Prior to the title game, the Green defeated Kempsville 12-2 in the opener, then demolished the Bronx a 24-1 beat-down in the second round of the Colt League regional tournament in the second round.
Rockingham rising junior Grayson Tudor had a great tournament at the plate as well as from the catcher position on defense. He and teammate Clay Edmundson of Southern Guilford were presented with the Leadership and Sportsmanship Awards at the conclusion of the tournament. Tudor is the only player from Rockingham County on the roster for the 2019 Colt League All-Stars.
Tudor says he and his teammates are eager to prove they belong on a national stage and the World Series is as good a place as any to show what the Green can do.
“It’s going to mean a lot. Being able to travel and compete in baseball for a championship is always great. It’s a memory you will always have and being able to get the opportunity is the greatest part,” he said.
Tudor played in 11 games as a sophomore for the Cougars in 2019 and is heir apparent to step into a leadership role as the likely starting catcher stepping into the lineup for departed senior Jonathon Todd.
Rockingham head coach George Barber said he doesn’t expect the Cougars to miss a beat with a new man behind the plate based on what he’s seen.
“I think Grayson will jump in right away and contribute. He’s a big kid and he caught a lot for us when J.T. pitched and he’ll catch a lot for us again this coming season. Offensively, I think he’s going to be a big help for us because he’s had a great summer hitting the ball. His upside is very high,” Barber said.
The coach said he believes Tudor has the qualities to become not only a key contributor, but a leader to the younger guys as well.
“He’ll have to. He’ll be a junior next season and we’ll look for him to step up into more of a leadership role. He’s put together well and he’s going to keep growing. As long as he continues to work hard and set the tone, he’ll be alright,” said Barber.
The coach said Tudor is a serious ball player, but also has a good attitude when it comes to competition.
He said there was plenty of friendly jawing between Todd and Tudor over the last several seasons.
“They had this little joke. J.T. did a good job with Grayson. I remember earlier on in the year, J.T. said ‘come on man, we are going to be the best catchers in the state.’ Then at the banquet, I was talking about J.T. and what a good job he did for us and I said Grayson is going to have some big shoes to fill next year. He (Grayson) said, ‘well — not really.’ Just joking around, but they always a good-natured rivalry,” Barber said.
For more information on the seeding and schedule at the Colt League World Series visit pony.org.