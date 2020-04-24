COMMENTARY
As a journalist, one of the things I love most when going out to cover a sporting event, is soaking in the warm and inviting glow of the stadium lights as I approach a venue prior to a game.
Since mid-March, that wonderful and comforting vista has been taken away from players, coaches and fans alike because of the pandemic crisis.
Nowadays stadiums sit dark, like ghost towns, as the community remains on lockdown.
Schools all across the state turned their outdoor stadium lights on Monday, April 20 at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the class of 2020 who are missing out on their final season because of the Pandemic crisis. The significance of the odd 8:20 p.m. start time is that represents 20:20 military time.
Many citizens not only drove past the stadiums to check out the lights, but turned the lights on the front porch of their homes to show support and solidarity as well.
More than a month ago, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to close schools across the state to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association followed suit issuing a state-wide ban on spring sports through May 18.
A movement tagged with the slogan "#BeTheLight" for the project surfaced Monday requesting the tribute. Morehead, McMichael and Reidsville participated and Rockingham has tributes planned in the future as well.
In addition, several schools in the region are planning a similar tribute on April 27 at 8 p.m. to honor middle and high school athletes.
The gesture was one that the seniors appreciated, but it also served as a reminder of what the community is missing.
“There were cars pulling into the parking lot at Morehead and it is good to know the community supports us. But to be honest with you it was a very sad, sad moment. I told one of my assistant coaches – maybe I shouldn’t have come down here and done this. It was very somber, very quiet – you couldn’t hear anything. I had so many emotions running through my head. I was thinking about all of these seniors and all of the kids that are missing out on their baseball season this year. You look back at it and think about all of the players and coaches that have put so much hard work into it – and you are sitting there looking at the field and nothing is going on and I am thinking – we should be playing a game right now,” said Morehead head baseball coach Jeff Roberts.
Reidsville head baseball coach Marc Tuttle put the seniors’ numbers up on the scoreboard to show support and he said he noticed a lot of cars pulling up just to soak in the atmosphere as well.
“I sent a message out to all of our players, and I know some road by, and some of the coaches’ road by, but we didn’t want anyone to come out especially because of the social distancing at a place where people might crowd up. After I got down there on the field and got the scoreboard set up, it was emotional to think about all that is going on during this pandemic. The stands are empty and the kids aren’t out there – you know these seniors are really losing an opportunity to play their last year. We have one guy that is going on to play college, but these other guys only got to play six games. It hurts your feelings for those guys for sure,” Tuttle said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.