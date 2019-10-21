MAYODAN — McMichael senior volleyball player Avery Lemons recently announced she is taking her game to Guilford College following high school graduation next spring.
Lemons, a four-year varsity starter, has established a reputation as a huge difference maker on the court for the Lady Phoenix as a defensive specialist.
As she and her team closed out the regular season last week, Lemons and the Lady Phoenix, currently 13-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference play and 26-4 overall, now shift their collective gaze towards earning the league tournament championship, which concludes Wednesday.
McMichael drew the No. 1 seed, so that guarantees home court advantage should they advance to the championship round on Oct. 23.
Win or lose, the Lady Phoenix are likely looking at a No. 4 seed in the east region of the 2019 2A NCHSAA state playoffs which begin next week, according to High School OT’s playoff projections.
Given their highly successful season to date, McMichael appears to have all of the tools in place to make a deep post season run.
As the only senior on the team, Lemons made a very natural transition into a leadership role this year.
“Without a doubt she is one of the kindest, most compassionate team leaders that we have ever had. She and Danni (Lester) are our captains this year and Avery just has a connection with everybody. She’s always done that. When she first came into the program, she established a bond with the players and they respect what she says. She stepped into that role and she earned it playing and leading by example. Everything she does is for the greater good of the team. She doesn’t expect any more from others than of herself. Avery’s always got a smile on her face, encouraging others and sets a positive example,” said McMichael head coach Marty Woods.
Lemons will join an on the rise 13-7 Division III Guilford College team playing out of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Woods had high praise for the senior and said the Quakers are getting a great student-athlete in Lemons.
“It’s extremely satisfying for us as coaches to see them succeed and move on to the next level because we care about the whole individual. We want them to make good grades and we care about the image that they project. We want them to be good people and set a positive example, and she has certainly done that. We want her to get a good education and are just thankful and proud that volleyball has been a part of that journey. Avery has worked very, very hard to get where she is and of course we are extremely proud of her,” Woods said.
