Bunn blew a one possession ball game at the half wide open in the third — and that push — combined with a strong finish, turned out to be enough to hold off a fierce fourth quarter Reidsville rally to close out a 57-54 win over the Lady Rams in the first round of the 2020 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.
RHS and Bunn were fairly evenly matched teams that equaled one another blow-for-blow for the majority of the game, but the Lady Rams were able to edge the Lady Wildcats at 12-11 to end the first quarter.
Bunn’s freshman sensation Kaitlyn Adams heated up in the second frame, scoring 8 of her 18 points to give the Lady Wildcats a 25-23 advantage to end the half.
Sophomore Mallori Darrell followed suit in the third period, as she drained four 3-pointers to help Bunn extend the lead to 45-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
But the Lady Rams refused to fold. Sparked by the play of senior Jada Artis and junior Amani Smalls, the duo combined for 19 fourth quarter points to cut it to a one possession game.
Unfortunately for Reidsville, time ran out, and Alexis Perry basically secured the game in the fourth quarter, knocking down a pair of free throws to close out the win.
Perry led Bunn with 21 points, Adams had 18 and Darrell added 14.
Artis led the Lady Rams with 19 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers, and Smalls added 16. RHS was 18 of 26 from the free throw line for the game.
Reidsville closed out the season with an 18-6 record after finishing second in the Mid-State 2A Conference.
Up next: Bunn (14-10) will travel to take on Kinston (24-3) in the second round of the 2020 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Thursday night.
BOX SCORE
R 12 11 12 19 54
B 11 14 20 12 57
