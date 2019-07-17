A big second quarter by the East women proved to be one of the deciding factors in the 45th annual East-West All-Star basketball game on Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Although the contest ended up coming down to the wire, the East squad held off a steady second half rally to come away with an 81-78 victory on Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tied at 18-18 at the end of the first quarter, it appeared the crowd at the annual East-West All-Star game were in for a dog fight of a game.
But the East turned up the defensive intensity, gained a slight advantage on the boards in the second frame, and outscored the West team 30-17 to take a 48-35 lead into the locker room. Ultimately, that second quarter cushion turned out to be more important than it seemed at the time, because the route that appeared to be unfolding was not to be.
The West squad tightened the screws in the second half and steadily cut the lead to under 10 points at 64-53 at the end of the third quarter.
That momentum carried over to the fourth and final frame as the West outscored the East 25-17, but they came up just 3-points shy of tying the game as the East claimed the 2019 win.
The East squad was led by Alexandria Scruggs (E.E. Smith) who scored a game-high 20 points and Kendal Moore (Pine Forest) who netted 17.
Scruggs was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Four players for the West squad scored in double figures including 17 by Elle Sutphin (East Surry), 16 from Lyrik Thorne (Ledford), 12 by Janiya Downs (South Rowan) and 10 by Shaunae Sawyers (Mt. Airy).
BOX SCORE
West All-Stars 18 17 18 25 — 78
East All-Stars 18 30 16 17 — 81
WEST
Sutphin, Elle 6-14 2-2 17; Thorne, Lyrik 5-10 5-8 16; Downs, Janiya 4-8 3-4 12; Sawyers, Shaunae 3-8 2-3 10; Logan, Jada 4-11 0-0 8; Troutman, Bryanna 2-7 0-2 5; Bailey, Madison 1-3 0-0 3; McKenzie, Gadson 1-2 1-2 3; Clark, Hannah 1-4 0-0 2; Gray, Danasia 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-68 15-23 78.
EAST
Scruggs, Alexandria 9-14 1-4 20; Moore, Kendal 6-14 3-4 17; Reddick, Ninevah 3-5 2-2 9; Grant, Rashauna 4-5 0-0 8; Washington, Nia 2-7 2-2 7; Staves, Brittany 2-4 1-2 6; Davis, Tamia 2-11 1-2 6; Jones, Jainaya 2-6 1-2 6; Perko, Kate 1-5 0-0 2; Mitchels, Nya 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-72 11-18 81.