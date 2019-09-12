Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT ROCKINGHAM COUNTY... UNTIL 715 PM EDT. AT 614 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WENTWORTH, MOVING SOUTH AT 15 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... EDEN... REIDSVILLE... WENTWORTH... OREGON HILL... AND HARRISONS CROSSROADS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.