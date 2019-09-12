The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) North Carolina Division will wrap up their tournament season for anglers with a two-day BFL Super Tournament on Lake Norman, Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $11,000 and $4,500 respectively in the two-day event.
Lake Norman is expected to fish well for anglers entered in this mid-September BFL Super Tournament, with largemouth and spotted bass both heavily in play. Flipping a jig and working spinnerbaits around piers in the Davidson and Ramsey creek areas got hefty bites in the September 2018 BFL Super Tournament on Lake Norman for top finisher Craig Chambers. Chambers also used a jig up the Catawba River in current-related areas to catch key fish. Areas on the north end held good bites in 2017 for Super Tournament champion Robert Walser, who caught bass on points throwing a buzzbait and a worm to isolated wood. Flipping docks with a creature bait also produced a key fish for Walser. These patterns, among others, could potentially be a factor at next weekend’s tournament. A two-day total of 10 bass in the 25- to 27-pound range should be enough to win this tournament.
The full field will compete on the first day of competition, with the top 20-percent advancing to the second and final day of competition.
The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. The 2020 BFL All-American will be held April 30-May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, and is hosted by Visit Anderson. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.
FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2019 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW and their partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain and Zimbabwe. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW" television show while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros.
For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com.
