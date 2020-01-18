Graham steadily improved from quarter to quarter, and even though Reidsville made a valiant run at the end, it wasn’t enough as the Lady Red Devils held on for a 61-52 Mid-State 2A Conference win Friday night.

The Lady Rams seized the momentum early, thanks to a 3-pointer and 9 points from senior Jada Artis that propelled RHS to a 15-7 lead heading into the second quarter. But Graham was able to cut it to a two possession game even though guard Amani Smalls drained a trio of 3-point baskets which helped keep Reidsville out front with a 25-20 advantage at the half.

Obviously, Graham’s offense was improving, but it was their defensive intensity that was the difference-maker in the second half as the Lady Red Devils held Reidsville to just 7 third quarter points.

Meanwhile, Graham (5-1, 8-7) posted 18 to take over the lead at 38-32 heading into the fourth quarter. The final period was a track meet with both teams basically trading baskets, but ultimately the Lady Red Devils outscored RHS 23-20 to lock down the league win.

Smalls led the way for Reidsville with 20 points on a night where she knocked down five shots from beyond the 3-point line. Artis added 12 and Torri Parson and Kierra Perkins each chipped in 7 to pace the Lady Rams offensively.

Grahams Aisha Bulton had a game-high 23 points, Mikaya Baldwin scored 12, including hitting 9 of 14 free throws and Chasity Doster chipped in 11 more to pace the Lady Red Devils offensive attack. Free throws ended up being a key factor in a physical game where Graham knocked down 18 of 28.

Up Next: Reidsville (1-2, 8-3) will travel to take on Grimsley Monday at 11 a.m. on the campus of Southeast Guilford High School for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Basketball Tournament.

BOX SCORE

G 7 13 18 23 — 61

R 15 10 7 20 — 52

