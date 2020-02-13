Durham School of the Arts came to town looking to play the spoiler roll, and leading by as many as 19 points in the first half, things weren’t looking too good for Reidsville. But the Lady Rams flipped the script after halftime and rallied for a dramatic 54-53 win Wednesday night.
It was pretty much all Lady Bulldogs throughout the majority of the first quarter as dominance on the boards combined with an effective rotating 2-3 zone defense helped Durham School of the Arts take control early.
A free throw and a bucket in the post by Precious Ogboko, followed by a fast break score by Lindsay Suitt gave DSA the 5-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter of play. Cierra Doggett finally got Reidsville on the board after hitting a free throw, but moments later another fast break score by Suitt, followed by a put-back bucket by Oboko, bumped the DSA lead up to 11-1 which forced Reidsville to call a timeout with 2:03 to play in the opening frame.
RHS didn’t get many open looks, and when they did get high percentage shots, they weren’t going down initially. Lady Rams senior Torri Parson finally broke the long scoring drought knocking down one of two free throws, then she scored again on put-back to cut the lead to 11-4 to close out the first quarter.
Suitt and company picked up where they left off to begin the second period with another fast break score, then a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Alani Ellis increased DSA’s lead to 18-4 in the opening minutes of the second. Another low post score by Victoria Wheaton, followed by a fast break bucket by Suitt with just over three minutes to go in the half, increased the Durham lead to 19-points at 24-4.
Reidsville was finally able to put together a late run beginning with junior Amani Smalls old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:26 remaining to cut the DSA lead to 25-7.
Next, RHS senior Jada Artis netted her first points of the night, hitting a pair of free throws then Cierra Doggett followed suit with two more. RHS closed out on a high note with a steal and a dish to Artis which cut it to 25-13 right before the buzzer sounded at the half.
Lady Rams guard Chlo’e McGhee kept that momentum going early in the third frame, knocking down a 3-pointer to cut it to 27-16 which sparked a furious Reidsville run. As the clock ran down Artis and Smalls both hit 3-pointers and Morgan Foster hit a jumper in the post to cut it to 35-30 right before the buzzer.
Artis kept the momentum going with a triple on the Lady Rams first possession of the fourth quarter to make it a once possession game, then she hit another to give the Lady Rams their first lead of the game at 43-41.
Reidsville pulled ahead by 8 points, but DSA wouldn’t go away as a bucket by Suitt cut it to a 1-point game. The Lady Rams had a couple of opportunities to put the game away at the line, but missed which gave DSA one final possession. They were able to get two shots off in the low post, but both missed the mark as the Lady Rams held on for the win.
Artis said even though Reidsville was down big, no one ever gave up and they made up their minds the second half would be different.
“In the first half we came out a little sluggish. We didn’t come out and play like we normally do, but at halftime I was telling my teammates, we’ve got to come out and play our game in the second half. We were all down there in the locker room and I said we are down, but we are not losing. This is our Senior Night, so we knew we were not going to lose. We knew we were going to come back,” Artis said.
She led the Lady Rams with a game-high 22 points including four 3-pointers. Smalls added 12 and McGhee hit a pair of second half 3-pointers to help RHS get back in the game. In addition, Foster had some big second half rebounds and scored 8.
Ellis led the Lady Bulldogs with 18, Suitt added 15, Ogdoko had 11 and Deal chipped in 9 to pace DSA.
Up next:
The Lady Rams (6-3, 16-4) will close out the regular season with a road game at Bartlett Yancey Thursday with tip set for 6 p.m.
BOX SCORE
R 4 9 17 24 54
D 11 14 10 18 53
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.