REIDSVILLE — Hot perimeter shooting and solid defense paved the way for the Lady Rams impressive 77-52 win over cross-county rival Morehead Wednesday night.
Morehead junior Jamea Thomas scored on a put-back to give the Lady Panthers the 2-0 lead on their first opening possession of the opening frame — and in the opening minutes, it looked like MHS was going to be a handful as they dominated the boards on both ends of the floor.
But that all changed after Reidsville’s Jada Artis tied the score on a layup after a forced turnover near the five minute mark to tie the game and RHS would get a little breathing room courtesy of a nice little run around the midway point of the first quarter.
Beginning with a shot by Morgan Foster, which gave the Lady Rams their first lead of the game, followed by multiple scores by Amani Smalls and Artis, RHS built an 18-10 advantage to close out the first period.
Reidsville’s run continued early in the second quarter courtesy of back-to-back 3-point baskets by Smalls and Chlo’e McGhee which increased the Lady Rams lead to 24-10.
Later, a pair of buckets in the post by Artis and Cierra Doggett, followed by another jumper by McGhee, gave RHS their biggest lead of the game up to that point at 32-12.
Celine Snipes put the exclamation point on the run with another triple which gave the Lady Rams a 42-22 lead at the half.
Morehead tried to undo some of the damage they endured in the opening minutes of the third frams as they scored on their first two possessions, cutting the Reidsville lead town to 42-29.
But the Lady Rams responded again with another nice run culminating with an old-fashioned 3-point play by McGhee to punch the lead back up to 20 at 53-33 with under four minutes to go in the third period.
The Lady Panthers were able to get it under 20 on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter, but Reidsville continued to answer every time they were challenged, as they closed out the win.
Artis led the Lady Rams with 24 points, Smalls had 20 and McGhee was strong as well with 18.
Both Artis and Smalls hit a pair of 3-pointers and Smalls was a perfect 8 for 8 at the free throw line.
Janika Millner led Morehead with 19, Thomas added 12 and India Clark-Robinson chipped in 10 to lead the Lady Panthers offensively.
RHS won the first game over the Panthers 63-51 on Jan. 8.
Entering the game the Lady Rams (5-3, 15-4) were ranked No. 10 in the News & Record Triad poll.
The Lady Rams currently trail second-place Graham by one game in the Mid-State 2-A regular season conference race, so Reidsville needs a win over the Red Devils on Feb. 11 and help from someone else to earn an automatic qualifier spot in the 2020 2A NCHSAA state playoffs which begin on Feb. 25.
If a team other than the regular-season champion or runner-up wins a conference tournament, it will automatically qualify for the playoffs and be seeded as an at-large team.
Up next: Reidsville will host Mid-State 2A Conference foe Cummings and Morehead (1-10, 4-16)
will hit the road to take on league rival Eastern Alamance on Friday night.
BOX SCORE
R 18 24 20 15 77
M 10 12 19 11 52
