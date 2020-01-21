PLEASANT GARDEN — With the score tied at 41-41 heading into the fourth quarter, it was anybody’s game for the taking, but Reidsville senior Jada Artis heated up on the offensive end, scoring 12 points in the period to help the Lady Rams take a 65-54 win over Grimsley at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Basketball Tournament Monday morning on the campus of Southeast Guilford High School.
A bucket and free throw by Reidsville’s Amani Smalls and another pair of shots at the charity stripe by Artis gave the Lady Rams the 5-0 lead with 5:29 to go in the first quarter, but Grimsley would rally to tie the score moments later. On the Lady Rams next possession a shot in the post by Tori Pason gave RHS the 7-5 advantage, but the Lady Whirlies would answer once again when Tajamirah Russell jumper tied it once again with under four minutes to play.
Reidville guard Kiera Perkins bucket put RHS back on top 12-9 with under two minutes to play in the opening quarter, but. Grimsley’s Amicah Webster’s jumper cut it to 1-point on the Whirlies next possession. Moments later a transition give-and-go on a fast break from Smalls to Artis gave Reidsville a 3-point cushion to close out the first quarter with a 14-11 lead.
Smalls kept that momentum going nailing a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the Lady Rams first possession of the second period to increase the lead to 17-11. Grimsley kept it close once again when guard Destonie Tisdale cut it to a two possession game on a score. Heading down the stretch that back and forth play continued as Russell cut it to 27-26 to close out the first half.
Grimsley would seize the momentum in the opening minutes of the third quarter however beginning with a transition layup which gave the Lady Whirlies their first lead of the game at 28-27 following a score on a fast break on the opening possession of the second half. Grimsley followed that up with a 3-pointer and then Tidale scored on another transition bucket to go up 33-29. Artis would finally break Reidsville’s scoring drought with a layup to cut the Whirlies lead to 35-31, but Tisdale kept the pressure on the Lady Rams following yet another fast break score to put her team on top 37-33 with under two minutes to play. Small kept it close knocking down another 3-pointer to cut it to 37-36, then Artis would later tie the game on a coast-to-coast score at the buzzer to close out the third quarter tied at 41-41.
Artis scored on another layup to regain the lead at 43-41 in the opening minute of play in the fourth period and later she knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Lady Rams us 51-45. Her hot hand continued courtesy of an old fashioned and-one giving her team a 10-point lead with 5:09 to go, but Grimsley would continue to hang around as they cut it to a two possession game at 57-53. But Artis and Smalls would score down the stretch to preserve the win.
Artis led the way with 25 points including a pair of 3-pointers and Smalls added 13 to pace the Lady Rams offensively.
Jordan Holmes led the Whirlies with 17, Russell added 15 and Webster chipped in 9 to lead the offensive attack.
UP NEXT: Grimsley (1-1, 5-10) will hit the road to take on Page on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Rams (1-2, 8-3) will be back in action with a road trip to take on cross-county rival McMichael on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
BOX SCORE
Reidsville 14 13 14 24 — 65
Grimsley 11 15 15 13 — 54
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.