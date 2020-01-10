EDEN – The Lady Panthers came to play and gave Reidsville all they could handle for most of the night, but the Lady Rams got hot in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 63-54 win over Morehead Wednesday night.
It was a close back-and-forth affair for the majority of the first half as the two teams had to settle for a 15-15 tie to end the first quarter.
It was more of the same for the majority of the second period, but two separate Lady Rams runs gave them a two possession cushion with just under two minutes to play in the half. A 3-point basket by Chloe’ McGhee, followed by a pair free throws by Morgan Foster and Torri Parson, extended Reidsville’s lead to 9 points with mere seconds remaining, but Morehead senior Janika Millner launched a 3-pointer over a hard charging McGhee which cleared the bottom of the net right before the buzzer at halftime to cut the Reidsville lead to 36-30.
The Lady Panthers continued to close the gap with three consecutive baskets by Millner, Shy Bridges and India Clark-Robinson tied the game in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Moments later Bridges added another giving the Lady Panthers back the lead at 38-36, but another Lady Rams run bumped the lead back up to two possessions with the score at 53-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
That momentum would carry over into the final period of play as Reidsville forced several turnovers that turned into transition buckets on the other end to close out the win.
Millner led the Lady Panthers with 22 points, which included a trio of 3-point baskets. Bridges added 14 and Jamea Thomas chipped in 11 to pace the Morehead offense.
Freshman Kiera Perkins led Reidsville with 15 points, Parson had 12, Jada Artis netted 11 and McGhee was solid from the perimeter knocking down three 3-pointers.
Morehead (0-3, 3-7) will host Mid-State Conference Eastern Alamance (3-1, 8-3) and Reidsville (3-1, 8-3) will hit the road to take on league foe Carrboro (2-1, 4-9) on Friday.
BOX SCORE
R 15 21 17 27 63
M 15 15 16 21 51
