HIGH POINT – T. Wingate Andrews’ girls went from looking like a sure thing to hanging on Tuesday.
Up 18 points with under five minutes to play, the No. 10-seed Red Raiders did enough in the final minute to held off visiting No. 23-seed McMichael 83-76 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A East playoffs.
Andrews improved to 22-3 and advanced to second-round game against North Carolina Science and Math in Durham on Thursday. McMichael, the No. 5 finisher in the Mid-State split 2A / 3A Conference and finished with an 11-13 record.
“When we got the lead, we got complacent, started doing things that we weren’t doing when we (built) the lead,” Andrews coach John Shearin said. “We reverted to some very bad habits and that kept them in the game. Credit to them, they did an excellent job, they never quit. It was a good first-round game.”
Both teams played up-tempo the entire way and except for a 4-4 tie, Andrews kept the lead the entire distance. The Red Raiders started stopping the Phoenix fast break in the second quarter, built a brief double-digit lead, and never allowed it to drop below six the rest of the way.
Up 67-56 going into the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders sprinted to a 9-2 run in which Jeriel Nesbitt, Ashley Bowman, Zaria Scott, Alex Belton and Sequoyah Johnson scored, producing a 76-58 lead with 4:45 to go.
“We were doing things well,” Shearin said. ‘We were boxing out, we were talking on defense. We weren’t fouling. We were locating their shooters and all of a sudden we stopped. Other than that, it was things that we’ve been working on. Maybe it was nerves because it was the first round.”
McMicheal started forcing turnovers and making shots. The Phoenix, sparked by guards Hollie Hawkins and Danni Lester, scored 12 of the next 14 points, to cut the margin to 78-72 with 48 second to go.
“We never let the lead make us put blinders on,” McMichael coach Taylor Leugers said. “We stayed attentive and focused. We got it to single digits when we needed to. We got a couple of looks to get closer, but things didn’t fall. We battled, played hard. That’s a game you can handle losing as a coach.”
Andrews made two free throws and McMichael countered with buckets on the next two possessions, leaving the Red Raiders up 82-76.
McMichael fouled Andrews again with 14.3 seconds left and the Red Raiders missed, giving the Phoenix a chance to draw closer.
After a foul on a shot, McMichael’s hopes of a comeback victory ended with two missed free throws with 7.7 seconds left.
Bowman went to the line and made 1of 2 free throws for the final margin.
“Credit to them, but a lot of the fourth quarter was us forgetting things we work on every day in practice — giving up offensive rebounds, fouling for no reason, not locating our defenders and things like that,” Shearin said. “Fortunately we made some plays at the end.”
Nesbitt led the Red Raiders with 21 points. Johnson had 18, and Belton and Bowman provided 15 each.
Junior center Cassidy Tanton led McMichael with 18 points, most of them in the first half before Andrews made defensive adjustments. Senior guard Hawkins had 17 and senior guard Sadie Nester added 13.
“This is the first time in a long time that we’ve made the state playoffs,” Luegers said. “It was a big-time moment, big-time game. But we had a couple times during the season where we got down like that and didn’t let it affect us. We came back in a couple of games like this and won. We never let the score determine how we play.”
McM 18 18 20 20 — 76
TWA 22 22 21 18 — 83
McMichael — Robertson 9, Nester 13, Haekins 17, Tanton 18, Lemons 5, Lester 8, Lovelace 4.
TW Andews — Butler 2, Belton 15, Johnson 18, Bowman 15, Cureton 4, Scott 7, Nesbitt 21.
