MAYODAN — After leading by 14 in the first quarter, and later bumping the second half lead back up to double-figures in the second half, it took all McMichael had to hold off a fierce Northeastern Guilford rally. But in the end, the Lady Phoenix proved tough when it mattered most as they came away with an important 52-50 Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference win over the Lady Rams Friday night.
The two teams entered the game tied at 2-3 in league standings at a time where losses in January can come back to haunt you come post season selection time.
The tempo was quick to begin the opening period of play, but thanks to scores by Faith Robinson, a pair of buckets by Sadie Nester and Chaya Tatum’s low post score — the Lady Phoenix were up 12-7 near the four minute mark.
Later, a steal and a layup by Nester, then another bucket by Hawkins, doubled the lead at 16-8 with under three minutes to play.
A little old-school razzle-dazzle on a give-and-go from Tatum to Cassidy Tanton made it 18-8.
Next, a block by Tanton, followed by a score by Robinson, increased the lead to 20-8 forcing a Lady Rams time out with 1:56 to go in the first quarter. But DMHS would finish strong courtesy of a Tatum layup and Lester followed suite with a put-back bucket to close out the first quarter with a 24-10 advantage.
That hard-earned 14 point DMHS lead would quickly evaporate however, thanks to a string of turnovers that led to transition baskets for the Lady Rams.
Northeast Guilford’s first push to get back in the game began with back-to-back turnovers and conversions by Mia Patrick on the fast break to cut the McMichael lead to 26-17 with 5:02 on the clock.
And although the Lady Phoenix did get it back to a double-digit lead thanks to scores by Hawkins and Tatum, Northeast Guilford continued to press forcing another pair of turnovers and fast break finishes by Asia Pearly to cut the McMichael lead to 32-27 right before the halftime buzzer.
The Lady Phoenix got back to their bread-and-butter after the break, scoring on their opening three possessions of the second half to increase the lead to 38-31 in the first few minutes of the third quarter.
Later, down the stretch, Tanton scored on a spinner in the lane to get the lead back up to 9 points at 44-35 right before the end of the third period.
The Lady Rams wouldn’t fold however, as they cut it to a one possession game on several occasions in the fourth period, and although McMichael missed out on several opportunities to seal the deal at the free throw line down the stretch, they ultimately did enough to close out the win.
“At the very end, we had a chance to ice the game — we could have had it to up around six or eight, but I think we missed six free throws in the fourth quarter. In that case, you are kind of shooting yourself in the foot when it comes down to a game like that,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.
Northeast Guilford’s Nadia Carter had a game-high 16 points, including a trio of 3’s. Pearly added 13 to help further the Lady Rams cause.
Hawkins led the way with 15 points and Nester chipped in 13 to pace McMichael offensively on a balanced night where seven Lady Phoenix players scored at least 2-points.
With three teams tied for first place at 5-1 in conference play, Luegers said the win over the Lady Rams was crucial.
“We wanted this game for sure, and with the win we jumped into the heart of the race. ... We’ve just got to play four full quarters and not give up leads in the fourth quarter,” Luegers said.
Up next: The Lady Rams will host Person (3-2, 9-4) and the Lady Phoenix (3-3, 9-4) hit the road to take on Eastern Alamance (4-1, 9-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BOX SCORE
M 24 8 12 8 — 52
N 10 17 8 15 — 50
