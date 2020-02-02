EDEN — McMichael made the most of their opportunities in the fourth quarter to come away with a hard-fought 61-51 Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference win over Morehead Friday night.
Thanks to a 3-pointer by DMHS freshman Faith Robertson, then another bucket on the next trip down the quart, the Lady Phoenix pulled out to an 11-6 lead over MHS with 4:20 to play in the first quarter. But the Lady Panthers would rally with a score by Jamea Thomas followed by a pair of free throws by Janika Millner allowed Morehead to take over the lead at 14-12 with 2:12 to go in the opening period of play.
Robertson would tie the game at 14-14 with a jumper with under 30 seconds remaining to close out the first quarter with the score tied.
Morehead’s Quanea Rodgers scored on a shot in the post to give her team the lead, but McMichael’s Hollie Hawkins drained a 3-pointer to reclaim the lead for the Lady Phoenix in the opening minutes of the second quarter. That seesaw battle would continue, but Morehead would go on a late run to build a two possession advantage heading down the stretch. However, back-to-back put-back scores in the post by Robertson on layups with under a minute to go allowed McMichael to take a 29-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Millner tied it on the first possession of the third quarter and then another score by Thomas put Morehead back on top, but Robertson picked up a loose ball and raced the length of the court and scored right before the buzzer to give the Lady Phoenix a 43-41 lead heading into the fourth period.
It remained a tight game for the majority of the fourth quarter, but once McMichael got it up to a two possession situation, they made most of their opportunities at the free throw line which allowed the Lady Phoenix to close out the win.
Millner led the Lady Panthers with 20 points and Thomas added 16.
Robertson had a game-high 28 and was 6 for 6 from the line. Sadie Nester added 10 and Danni Lester chipped in 9 points to lead the Lady Phoenix offensively.
Up next: Morehead (0-10, 3-15) hosts Northeast Guilford (3-6, 8-10) and McMichael (5-5, 11-7)
will hit the road to take on Western Alamance (7-2, 15-3) on Tuesday.
BOX SCORE
MCM 14 15 12 18 — 61
MHS 14 13 14 10 — 51
