WENTWORTH — Northern Guilford broke open a grinder of the game and gradually pulled away for an impressive 46-19 win over Mid-State 3A Conference rival Rockingham Friday night.
The first quarter wasn’t a very fruitful one from a scoring perspective for the Lady Cougars — and a pair of 3-point baskets by Lady Nighthawk’s senior guard Jayla Harris, combined with tenacious, full-court pressure defense, helped Northern Guilford build a 8-2 lead heading into the second period.
NGHS kept the momentum going in the second quarter beginning with Jadyn Newsome’s break away bucket, then Brooklyn Magnussen knocked down a 3-pointer to increase the Lady Nighthawks lead to 12-2.
Meanwhile the Lady Cougars scoring drought continued. Triniti Hammond Flemming finally snapped it, hitting one of two free throws at the 3:50 mark to make it 16-3. Flemming would score again down the stretch, and a free throw by Amanda Plaster, cut the Northern Guilford lead to 16-8. But the Lady Nighthawks would get one final look in the closing seconds and Harris came through with a jumper in the lane for a score right before the buzzer to give her team and 18-8 lead at the half.
NGHS put together a time consuming 8-0 run to begin the third quarter, and a familiar face to Cougar nation was a part of that push. Northern Guilford sophomore Taylor Haynes, who transferred from Rockingham after playing with the Lady Cougars in the 2018-2019 season, scored a breakaway layup. RCHS junior guard Hope Smith returned the favor on a steal and score with 3:18 to go cut the lead to 26-10, but that was as close as Rockingham would get as Northern Guilford ended the third period with a 36-15 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Things didn’t get much better for RCHS in the first few minutes of the fourth, as the Lady Nighthawks increased the lead to 27 points. The Lady Cougars cut it down below that water mark on several occasion as the clock wore down, but Northern Guilford’s strong finish secured the 46-19 final score.
“In the third quarter, we picked up the defensive pressure. I thought our girls picked up the energy in the second half and created some turnovers. Rockingham did a good job of keeping it a close game in the first half, but when we went to the full court press in the second, we were able to turn it into a more up-tempo, transition type of a game and that played to our favor,” said Northern Guilford interim coach Josh Evans said.
Evans is taking the helm while head coach Kim Furlough is battling breast cancer. Furlough showed her strength, heart and resolve sitting on the bench in the lead seat on the Lady Nighthawks bench.
Despite the lack of success offensively, Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said if shots were falling, it could have been a different outcome.
“If you look at the first half of the game, we did everything but score — that seems to be a common trend, but we played good defense and we rebounded well tonight. We mixed things up defensively and kept them on their toes, but at the end of the day, they did enough to go on some runs and build the lead. They are a good ball team — hats off to them. This is a strong conference and we are not up there where we should be, or where we could be, but it’s still a strong conference and I’m super proud of our kids. They work hard and it takes a lot to come out and play defense the way we do every night,” Wall said.
Jodyn Newsome led Northern Guilford’s offense with 13 points, Haynes added 11 and Harris tallied 9 on the night.
Smith led the Lady Cougars with 7.
Up Next: Rockingham (0-5, 7-7) will hit the road to take on Person and Northern Guilford (4-1, 10-4) will host Morehead on Jan. 17.
BOX SCORE
N 8 10 18 10 — 46
R 2 6 7 4 — 19
