WENTWORTH — Dominance on the boards, combined with multiple Rockingham second half turnovers that turned into points on the other end of the floor, were the primary factors as Eastern Alamance pulled away for a 50-20 Mid-State 3A Conference road win over the Lady Cougars Tuesday night.
It was a tale of two quarters that defined the first half with Rockingham outscoring Eastern Alamance 6-2 in the first, then the Lady Eagles giving RCHS a bit of the same as they outscored the Lady Cougars 10-3 in the second.
Rockingham senior Amanda Plaster senior hit a pair of free throws at the 6:37 mark of the first quarter, then another bucket freshman Skyler Fowler put Rockingham up 4-0. Eastern Alamance’s Jena Merchel was finally able to get her team on the board with a jumper, but a put-back score by Triniti Hammond Flemming pushed the RCHS advantage to 6-2 heading into the second period.
The Lady Cougars continued to keep up the pressure on the Lady Eagles with an early score to make it 8-2 on the first possession of the second quarter, but Eastern Alamance put a run together beginning with a 3-pointer by Merchel. Moments later, a put-back bucket by Hali Watkins, followed by a free throw by Kyra Jones tied the game at 8-8 with 1:45 to go in the half. Fowler put Rockingham back up front, hitting one of two at the line, but another second chance shot in the paint by Amiyah Evans, followed by a steal and a layup by sophomore guard Laila Anderson, gave the Lady Eagles a 12-9 lead right before the half.
That momentum carried over in the opening minute of the third quarter initially, as another Anderson steal netted a score, but baskets by Flemming and Fowler kept it a two possession game at 19-13 around the three minute mark.
The Lady Eagles would rally though as they went on a late run beginning with a bucket by Gina Lawson, then a steal and score by Anderson made it 27-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
A pair of steals resulted in two more transition scores by Anderson increasing the EAHS lead to 29-14 with 6:49 remaining in the game. Ultimately it was the Lady Eagle defense and Rockingham’s inability to score down the stretch that proved to be the difference as Eastern Alamance (9-2, 16-4) closed out the win.
Anderson had a game-high 20 points, which included a pair of 3-point baskets. Kyra Jones added 9 and Evans chipped in 8 more to pace the Lady Eagles.
No one for RCHS was able to break double-digits.
Eastern Alamance defeated Rockingham in the first half of the Mid-State 3A Conference round-robin rivalry 57-35 on Jan. 7.
Up next: Rockingham (1-10, 8-12) will travel to take on at Caldwell Academy on Thursday followed by another road trip to take on league rival Northern Guilford (9-1, 15-4) on Friday at 6 p.m.
BOX SCORE
E 2 10 15 23 50
R 6 3 5 6 20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.